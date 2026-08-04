Boat has announced a partnership with Spotify Premium to introduce a bundled music streaming offering with select audio products in India. The collaboration brings together the consumer audio brand and the music streaming platform as part of a broader effort to combine hardware with digital services. Alongside the partnership, the companies have unveiled a new digital campaign to promote the offering. The company said the partnership includes a bundled Spotify Premium offer for eligible products and a new digital campaign.

Boat Brings Spotify Premium Subscription to Select Audio Devices

According to the press release, buyers of eligible Boat products will receive access to Spotify Premium for four months, with the first 12 weeks included at no additional cost. The bundled subscription provides features such as ad-free playback, offline downloads and higher-quality audio streaming.

Alongside the announcement, Boat and Spotify Premium unveiled a digital campaign titled Half the Experience. The advertisement features musician Chaar Diwari performing in an intentionally incomplete concert before the performance returns to normal once the listener switches to the bundled offering. The sequence is intended to demonstrate the difference between interrupted playback and the bundled listening experience.

The Spotify Premium offer is available with select Boat products. The company has not disclosed the list of eligible devices or the duration of the promotion.

Notably, Boat launched the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC headphones in India in July at Rs. 5,999. Available in Cosmic Black and Utopian White, the headphones offer dual drivers, up to 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Spatial Audio, Bluetooth 5.4, AI-backed calling features and up to 80 hours of claimed battery life. They also support Google Fast Pair, fast charging and the Boat Hearables app.

The company also introduced the Boat Sailor Play headphones in the country last month alongside the Boat Sailor Nav smartwatch. Priced at Rs. 1,499, they are available in Bubblegum Pink, Shark Blue and Coral Blue colour options. The headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers with Boat Signature Sound tuning, an 85dB volume limit, Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in microphone, multifunction controls, plush earcups and an adjustable headband. Boat claims they can offer up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge.