Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced three new prepaid recharge plans bundled with Spotify Premium in India. The latest plans allow subscribers to access ad-free music, high-quality audio streaming with offline playback on Spotify, along with data and entertainment benefits. The plans start at Rs. 230, and all three plans have 28-day validity. The new prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calls and SMS benefits. They also allow users to stream OTT platforms, TV shows, and movies.

Vi New Prepaid Recharge Plans Offer Spotify Premium Benefits

Vi has launched prepaid plans priced at Rs. 435, Rs. 250 and Rs. 230 in India. The Rs. 435 Vi Non-Stop Hero prepaid plan now includes Spotify Premium at no extra cost. The plan offers unlimited 4G or 5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and JioHotstar (Mobile) access. This plan offers a validity of 28 days.

The Rs. 250 Vi prepaid plan offers Spotify Premium along with 2GB data. Subscribers can also avail unlimited calls and 300 SMS for 28 days with this plan.

Vi's new Rs. 230 pack provides Spotify Premium. It offers access to more than 20 OTT platforms including JioHotstar, ZEE 5, SonyLIV, FanCode, and Lionsgate Play. Subscribers will also get 30GB of high-speed data for 28 days with this plan.

With these plans, Vi users can avail Spotify Premium at no additional cost and access ad-free music streaming and offline downloads. The new plans are listed on the Vi India website. Customers can activate Spotify Premium by recharging with an eligible plan and visiting the ‘Claim Benefits' section under active services in the Vi app. Users can then select Spotify Premium and either sign in with an existing Spotify account or create a new account to unlock their premium subscription.

The Spotify Premium will be linked to the user's Vi recharge cycle and can be continued by purchasing another eligible plan after expiry. Currently, Spotify Premium in India costs Rs. 69 for two months for students and Rs.139 for two months for general users. The Platinum plan, which supports up to three platinum accounts, is priced at Rs. 299 per month.