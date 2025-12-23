Technology News
English Edition

Spotify Reportedly Removes ‘Nefarious’ Accounts Used to Scrape About 86 Million Music Files

Spotify has reportedly instituted new safety measures in order to prevent such security lapses in the future.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2025 11:39 IST
Spotify Reportedly Removes ‘Nefarious’ Accounts Used to Scrape About 86 Million Music Files

Photo Credit: Pexels/John Tekeridis

Spotify is monitoring its platform for suspicious activity

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Spotify reportedly said it will monitor suspicious behaviour
  • Spotify is claimed to have over 256 million songs
  • Anna’s Archive claimed it wanted to build a music archive
Advertisement

Spotify has disabled various user accounts that were involved in scraping music files from its platform, the music streaming service reportedly said in a statement. This came shortly after an online open-source library, which usually archives text-based files, scraped millions of tracks and claimed that it had acquired nearly 99.6 percent of Spotify's streams. The group also said that the total size of the music files archived from Spotify's database was a little under 300TB. To prevent such scraping attempts in the future, the company has also put up new safeguards.

Spotify Scraping Attempt Termed an ‘Anti-Copyright Attack'

In a statement to Android Authority, Spotify said that it has “identified and disabled” user accounts that were used for unlawfully scraping music files from its platform. The company added that it has implemented new safeguards to protect itself against such “anti-copyright attacks”. It will also continue to monitor “suspicious behaviour”.

Spotify previously said that a third party had managed to scrap the public metadata and employed “illicit tactics” to bypass Digital Rights Management (DRM) system to access “some” of its audio files.

The streaming platform's actions came soon after Anna's Archive claimed in a blog post that it had "archived” around 86 million music files of the streaming service, which accounted for about 99.6 percent of its streams. The total size of the data that was backed up was nearly 300TB.

It stated that “a while ago”, the group discovered a method to scrape audio files from Spotify at scale. They claim that the move was made to create a music archive “primarily aimed at preservation.”

The group further said that the current ways of sharing music online have “major issues”. The blog post mentioned that there is an “over-focus” on the music of popular artists and providing the highest streaming quality, which inflates the file size, making it hard for people to maintain an offline archive of the music. Moreover, the group pointed out that there is an absence of “authoritative lists” of torrents or platforms, which indulge in piracy. Hence, Anna's Archive scraped Spotify to build a “preservation archive for music”.

To get their hands on around 86 million Spotify music files, which represent about 99.6 percent of its streams, Anna's Archive prioritised scraping the popular tracks first. The group claims that it got close to scraping “all (popular) tracks” on the music streaming platform in their original OGG Vorbis quality at 160kb/s.

Additionally, the blog stated that Anna's Archive downloaded songs released between 2007 and 2025. Hence, songs released after that may not be present in its archive. It also claimed that it has managed to create the “largest music metadata database”, which is publicly available.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify Music, Anna’s Archive, Spotify
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch With Upgraded Leica Camera System Featuring Continuous Optical Zoom
Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Related Stories

Spotify Reportedly Removes ‘Nefarious’ Accounts Used to Scrape About 86 Million Music Files
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  2. Shine On Me Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Leica Camera Confirmed to Support Continuous Optical Zoom
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  5. This Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Component Could Offer Reduced Efficiency
  6. Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  8. Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Could Feature Online Multiplayer Component
  9. OnePlus Turbo Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Features Revealed; Realme Buds Air 8 Launch Date Announced
  2. Samsung Showcases First Look 2026 Teaser Ahead of CES in January
  3. Shine On Me Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Romance Drama Series
  4. Hogwarts Legacy 2 Could Feature Online Multiplayer, Warner Bros. Games Job Listing Suggests
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Feature External Modem on Models With Exynos 2600 SoC
  6. OpenAI Says Prompt Injections a Challenge for AI Browsers, Builds an Attacker to Train ChatGPT Atlas
  7. Microsoft 365 Accounts Reportedly Breached After Hackers Exploit Legitimate Microsoft OAuth Feature
  8. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price and Specifications Surface on Retailer's Website, Could Launch Soon
  9. Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Mufti Police Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »