Spotify vs Apple Music vs YouTube Music: Features, Price in India Compared

Here's a comparison between Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music to determine what they offer.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 18:38 IST
Spotify vs Apple Music vs YouTube Music: Features, Price in India Compared

Photo Credit: Spotify/ Apple/ YouTube

Spotify Premium vs Apple Music vs YouTube Music Premium (left to right)

Highlights
  • Spotify offers up to 320kbps audio and lossless on higher tiers
  • Apple Music begins at Rs.99 with lossless and Spatial Audio support
  • YouTube Music starts at Rs.119 and offers background playback
Music streaming today has become the default way for people to listen to their favourite music. The convenience of instant access to millions of songs has transformed everyday listening habits. The question now is no longer whether to subscribe to a streaming service, but which one to choose. Among the most prominent are Spotify, Apple Music, and Apple Music — each offering its own blend of pricing, features, and library. While some of these platforms offer a basic tier that provides free, ad-supported music streaming, you must pay to access others.

So, if you're planning to embark on your music streaming journey or contemplating a switch from your existing service, we've compared Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music to determine what they offer to help you get the best value.

Spotify Premium Price in India

Spotify offers four subscription plans in India: Lite, Standard, Platinum, and Student. The Spotify Premium Lite plan costs Rs. 139 per month. Meanwhile, the Standard and Platinum plans are priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 299 per month. Notably, both of these plans allow up to three users to share a single Spotify Premium account, provided they reside at the same location.

For students, there's a Spotify Premium Student plan, but it is only applicable for students with a verified identity card.

Spotify Premium Benefits

  • Ad-free listening on paid tiers
  • Streaming quality up to 320kbps
  • Offline downloads
  • Lossless audio on higher tiers
  • AI DJ and AI playlist tools
  • Playback control features
  • DJ-software integration

Apple Music Price in India

Apple Music is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India for the Individual plan. Multiple users can also benefit from a single subscription courtesy of the Family plan, which costs Rs. 149 per month. This allows up to six people to get unlimited access to Apple Music on their devices. Currently, Apple's Student plan is the most inexpensive way of streaming Apple Music in India, priced at Rs. 59.

Apple Music Benefits

  • Ad-free streaming
  • Lossless and high-res lossless audio
  • Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos
  • Offline downloads
  • Tight Apple ecosystem integration
  • Access to Apple Music Classical
  • Personalised libraries via Family Sharing

YouTube Music Premium Price in India

Like Spotify, YouTube Music also offers four premium plans in India — Individual, Family, Two-Person, and Student. The first one is priced at Rs. 119 per month. The Family and Two-Person plans, allowing multiple users to share a YouTube Music Premium subscription, cost Rs. 149 and Rs. 179 per month, respectively. There's also a Student plan, priced at Rs. 59 per month.

Alternatively, users can also opt for the YouTube Premium subscription, which not only offers an ad-free experience on YouTube but also a subscription to the music streaming service. Its price begins at Rs. 149 per month for the Individual plan.

YouTube Music Premium Benefits

  • Ad-free music streaming
  • Background play
  • Offline downloads
  • Audio/video switching
  • Extra benefits with YouTube Premium
  • Personalised profiles for family members

Note: Both Spotify and YouTube Music offer ad-supported free listening tiers. However, there are several caveats, such as limited playback control, lower audio quality, no background playback, and restricted skipping.

Feature Spotify Apple Music YouTube Music
Ad-Free Listening Yes (paid tiers) Yes Yes (paid tiers)
Max Audio Quality Up to 320kbps; Lossless on higher tiers Lossless & High-Res Lossless; Spatial Audio Standard + video/audio switching
Offline Downloads Yes Yes Yes
Special Audio Features AI DJ, AI playlists, DJ-software support Spatial Audio, Lossless, Classical app Background play; seamless video integration
Family Plan Support Yes Yes Yes
Unique Strength Best for discovery & AI tools Best for high-fidelity audio Best for video + music experience

 

Apple music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Spotify Premium, YouTube Music Premium
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
