Music streaming today has become the default way for people to listen to their favourite music. The convenience of instant access to millions of songs has transformed everyday listening habits. The question now is no longer whether to subscribe to a streaming service, but which one to choose. Among the most prominent are Spotify, Apple Music, and Apple Music — each offering its own blend of pricing, features, and library. While some of these platforms offer a basic tier that provides free, ad-supported music streaming, you must pay to access others.

So, if you're planning to embark on your music streaming journey or contemplating a switch from your existing service, we've compared Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music to determine what they offer to help you get the best value.

Spotify Premium Price in India

Spotify offers four subscription plans in India: Lite, Standard, Platinum, and Student. The Spotify Premium Lite plan costs Rs. 139 per month. Meanwhile, the Standard and Platinum plans are priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 299 per month. Notably, both of these plans allow up to three users to share a single Spotify Premium account, provided they reside at the same location.

For students, there's a Spotify Premium Student plan, but it is only applicable for students with a verified identity card.

Spotify Premium Benefits

Ad-free listening on paid tiers

Streaming quality up to 320kbps

Offline downloads

Lossless audio on higher tiers

AI DJ and AI playlist tools

Playback control features

DJ-software integration

Apple Music Price in India

Apple Music is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India for the Individual plan. Multiple users can also benefit from a single subscription courtesy of the Family plan, which costs Rs. 149 per month. This allows up to six people to get unlimited access to Apple Music on their devices. Currently, Apple's Student plan is the most inexpensive way of streaming Apple Music in India, priced at Rs. 59.

Apple Music Benefits

Ad-free streaming

Lossless and high-res lossless audio

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos

Offline downloads

Tight Apple ecosystem integration

Access to Apple Music Classical

Personalised libraries via Family Sharing

YouTube Music Premium Price in India

Like Spotify, YouTube Music also offers four premium plans in India — Individual, Family, Two-Person, and Student. The first one is priced at Rs. 119 per month. The Family and Two-Person plans, allowing multiple users to share a YouTube Music Premium subscription, cost Rs. 149 and Rs. 179 per month, respectively. There's also a Student plan, priced at Rs. 59 per month.

Alternatively, users can also opt for the YouTube Premium subscription, which not only offers an ad-free experience on YouTube but also a subscription to the music streaming service. Its price begins at Rs. 149 per month for the Individual plan.

YouTube Music Premium Benefits

Ad-free music streaming

Background play

Offline downloads

Audio/video switching

Extra benefits with YouTube Premium

Personalised profiles for family members

Note: Both Spotify and YouTube Music offer ad-supported free listening tiers. However, there are several caveats, such as limited playback control, lower audio quality, no background playback, and restricted skipping.