Spotify has brought new premium plans to India. This means that the music streaming service now offers four paid plans in the country. The list of premium subscription plans includes a Lite, a Standard, a Student, and a Platinum plan, with the Lite plan being the most affordable out of the four. The Platinum plan offers various artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, like AI DJ and AI Playlist Creation. All four plans offer ad-free music streaming. Moreover, the company has launched a new feature, called Audiobooks Recaps, which provides AI-generated summaries for parts of audiobooks a user has already heard.

Spotify Now Has Four Premium Plans in India

The music streaming service, Spotify, has introduced new premium plans in India, bringing the total number of paid plans to four. The most affordable plan is Spotify Premium Lite, which costs Rs. 139 per month. It offers “high audio quality” of up to 160 kbps and an ad-free experience, available only for a single account. Similarly, the Spotify Premium Standard plan also allows users to stream music and audiobooks without having to listen to ads. It costs Rs. 199 per month. However, initially, users get a two-month subscription for the same amount.

Spotify also offers a Student Premium to eligible students with the same benefits as the Standard plan

The Spotify Premium Standard plan can be linked to a single account. In terms of benefits, apart from ad-free music playback, subscribers get the ability to download music and audiobooks for offline listening and “very high” audio quality of up to 320 kbps. The Spotify Student Premium plan, which is only offered to users who are “enrolled in an eligible accredited” higher education institution, post verification.

It offers the same benefits as the Premium Standard plan, while costing less. The Spotify Premium Student plan is priced in India at Rs. 99 for the first two months, and Rs. 99 per month after. Lastly, the most expensive one out of the four plans is the Spotify Premium Platinum plan, which is priced at Rs. 299 per month. It allows users to add up to three accounts, download audio files for offline listening, and offers “lossless” audio quality of up to 44.1kHz. The Platinum plan also brings various features like Mix Your Playlists, AI DJ, and AI Playlist Creation, while allowing subscribers to connect their DJ software to the app.

Spotify Audobooks Recaps Launched to Offer AI-Generated Summaries

Separately, Spotify has announced a feature for audiobook listeners, dubbed Audiobooks Recaps. Currently in the beta phase, the new functionality is presently available for a limited number of English-language audiobooks on iOS. It adds a new Recap button, which will allow users to listen to an AI-generated summary for the parts of the audiobook they have already heard. It will only appear for audiobooks that people have begun listening to, taking them to the part where they stopped.

Spotify Audiobooks Recaps will only include parts that have already been covered, without giving spoilers. While it does create summaries using AI, the company said that a publisher's work will not be used for training LLMs or voice generation. Additionally, publishers will be eligible for the new feature starting December 13. They also have the option to opt out of Audiobooks Recaps. Spotify stated that the feature is being rolled out gradually, and it is planning a wider rollout, too.