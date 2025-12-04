Spotify has begun rolling out 2025 Wrapped. personalised experience, which the platform has been releasing since 2019 on the first day of December, features top artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts that you have played throughout the year. Big changes, however, have been made this year, beginning with a new multiplayer feature called Wrapped Party. Further, the Top Songs playlist will now include the play count, while there are also Top Song Quiz, Listening Age, and Wrapped Clubs features.

Spotify 2025 Wrapped Party

The new Wrapped Party feature turns listening statistics into a live competition between users, according to Spotify. They can compare who streamed the most minutes, who discovered the rarest listen, and who discovered the most new artists this year. The streaming platform says each session of Wrapped Party shuffles the elements for a dynamic experience.

The new Wrapped Party experience on Spotify

Photo Credit: Spotify

Listeners with the most streamed minutes or discovered the most new artists will be presented with unique awards, including Most Obsessed Fan, Absolute Chaos, Onion Chopper, and Eternal Optimist. As per Spotify, the mix of awards changes based on who and how many friends are in a Wrapped Party.

To join Wrapped Party, listeners can navigate to the Wrapped Hub on the platform, search for ‘Wrapped Party' in Spotify, or access it at the end of their personalised experience. They can host a party and invite up to nine friends using a unique party link or code, or join existing ones.

There are several other features as well. To begin with, the new Top Song Quiz feature allows Spotify users to guess their most listened-to tracks before seeing the results. Listening Age, meanwhile, compares their music streaming journey to others in their age group. Another notable addition is Wrapped Clubs. It is another social-linked feature, where Spotify will group users into six listening style groups, including Soft Hearts Club, Full Charge Crew, Club Seratonin, Cosmic Stereo, and others. They will also be deputed a role in the club, based on their listening data.

Other new features include Top Albums, Top Audiobook Genre, Your Author Clip, Your Podcaster Clip, and Fan Leaderboard.

To get a personalised 2025 Wrapped experience, users are required to have streamed at least 30 songs for more than 30 seconds each and listened to five different artists across the year. It is available to both Free and Premium users on Android and iOS platforms.