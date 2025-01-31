Technology News
Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature

Threads will now let you emphasise parts of another user's post whenever you repost it on the microblogging platform.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 January 2025 20:03 IST
Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads says users can now markup posts when sharing them on the platform

Highlights
  • Threads now shows a dedicated media tab on users' profiles
  • The tab shows both images and videos in reverse chronological order
  • Threads also lets users tag other accounts, just like Instagram
Threads has finally updated its apps for iPhone and Android smartphones with a dedicated media tab. The Meta-owned microblogging platform finally supports a dedicated tab that shows photos and videos uploaded by a user on their profile. Meanwhile, users will be able to use a newly announced markup feature that allows them to highlight parts of another user's post, while reposting it to their followers. Threads will also allow people to tag other users while sharing photos, just like Instagram.

Threads Markup Feature Rollout Expands Widely

Until now, Threads users had to scroll through a person's timeline to see all the photos and videos they have posted. Posts with media were shown along with text-only posts, making it difficult to look for specific posts. With the latest update, users will now see all posts with media shared by a user in reverse chronological order.

The arrival of the dedicated media tab on Threads was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who called the feature a “a long overdue request from the community.” He also revealed that the platform will now allow users to tag users while sharing images on the platform. This is the same photo tagging functionality that is available on Instagram.

A third feature is on its way to Threads users, a markup tool that allows users to emphasise parts of another user's post while sharing it on the platform. When users repost something, they can now use the new markup took that allows them to use a virtual highlighter on parts of the original post. This feature was announced earlier this month, and it is now rolling out widely.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the new media tab was visible on the latest version of Threads for iOS and Android. The new markup tool is also available, and allows users to draw using a pencil, highlighter, and an 'arrow' tool. On the other hand, it appears that the photo tagging functionality is still rolling out to users, and this could be taking place in a phased manner.

Comments

Further reading: Threads, Threads Features, Social Media
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Events Scheduling Feature in Individual Chats for iOS and Android Users
NPCI to Decline UPI Transactions That Contain Special Characters in the Transaction ID

