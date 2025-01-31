Threads has finally updated its apps for iPhone and Android smartphones with a dedicated media tab. The Meta-owned microblogging platform finally supports a dedicated tab that shows photos and videos uploaded by a user on their profile. Meanwhile, users will be able to use a newly announced markup feature that allows them to highlight parts of another user's post, while reposting it to their followers. Threads will also allow people to tag other users while sharing photos, just like Instagram.

Threads Markup Feature Rollout Expands Widely

Until now, Threads users had to scroll through a person's timeline to see all the photos and videos they have posted. Posts with media were shown along with text-only posts, making it difficult to look for specific posts. With the latest update, users will now see all posts with media shared by a user in reverse chronological order.

The arrival of the dedicated media tab on Threads was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who called the feature a “a long overdue request from the community.” He also revealed that the platform will now allow users to tag users while sharing images on the platform. This is the same photo tagging functionality that is available on Instagram.

A third feature is on its way to Threads users, a markup tool that allows users to emphasise parts of another user's post while sharing it on the platform. When users repost something, they can now use the new markup took that allows them to use a virtual highlighter on parts of the original post. This feature was announced earlier this month, and it is now rolling out widely.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the new media tab was visible on the latest version of Threads for iOS and Android. The new markup tool is also available, and allows users to draw using a pencil, highlighter, and an 'arrow' tool. On the other hand, it appears that the photo tagging functionality is still rolling out to users, and this could be taking place in a phased manner.