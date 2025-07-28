AI Mode in Search first received a shortcut in the Google app for Android in April for those who registered for the Search Labs experiment. Now, as per a report, this shortcut is rolling out widely to more users globally. This shortcut icon appears primarily in two places: in the Google app's widget as the third icon, and in the app's search box. These shortcuts are aimed at helping users jump into the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search experience's interface.

AI Mode's Shortcut Icon Reportedly Rolling Out Widely

According to a 9to5Google report, the AI Mode widget shortcut is being rolled out to more Android users globally. The Mountain View-based tech giant is reportedly shipping the new shortcut with the Google app version 16.28. AI Mode's shortcut will be available in the app's 4x1 widget that shows the search bar.

AI Mode shortcut in Google app's widget

Typically, this search bar comes with two shortcuts, one for the microphone and another for Google Lens. However, now, Android users will see a third icon placed at the right-most end. This icon comes with a magnifying glass and the Gemini sparkle symbol, and is housed in a circle of its own. In case users do not see it directly, they can long-press the widget to open the settings or customisation panel, go to shortcuts, and select AI Mode from the list. It is located in the second position of the list.

While this is the fastest way to access AI Mode, another place where the icon is now visible is within the Google app. If users have signed up for the AI Mode experiment from Search Lab, they will see the icon within the search box. If they have not, the icon will appear underneath the search bar, among the options for the microphone, Lens, and Lens gallery.

Interestingly, the report mentioned that the icon is also visible in the Discover feed interface, within the search bar, but Gadgets 360 staff members have not started seeing it yet. It is possible that this shortcut is not being expanded beyond the US for now. Notably, users in the US now also have access to the Search Live feature in AI Mode, which can be activated via Search Labs.