  AI Mode in Search Shortcut in Google's Android App Reportedly Rolling Out Widely

AI Mode in Search Shortcut in Google’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out Widely

The AI Mode shortcut appears in the Google app and the app widget in Android.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 11:32 IST
AI Mode in Search Shortcut in Google’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out Widely

Photo Credit: Google

The AI Mode icon in the Discover feed might not be visible to some users at this time

Highlights
  • In the widget, the AI Mode shortcut can be manually added
  • It appears as the third icon in the widget
  • The Google app shows the AI Mode icon within the search box
AI Mode in Search first received a shortcut in the Google app for Android in April for those who registered for the Search Labs experiment. Now, as per a report, this shortcut is rolling out widely to more users globally. This shortcut icon appears primarily in two places: in the Google app's widget as the third icon, and in the app's search box. These shortcuts are aimed at helping users jump into the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search experience's interface.

AI Mode's Shortcut Icon Reportedly Rolling Out Widely

According to a 9to5Google report, the AI Mode widget shortcut is being rolled out to more Android users globally. The Mountain View-based tech giant is reportedly shipping the new shortcut with the Google app version 16.28. AI Mode's shortcut will be available in the app's 4x1 widget that shows the search bar.

ai mode widget shortcut AI Mode

AI Mode shortcut in Google app's widget

 

Typically, this search bar comes with two shortcuts, one for the microphone and another for Google Lens. However, now, Android users will see a third icon placed at the right-most end. This icon comes with a magnifying glass and the Gemini sparkle symbol, and is housed in a circle of its own. In case users do not see it directly, they can long-press the widget to open the settings or customisation panel, go to shortcuts, and select AI Mode from the list. It is located in the second position of the list.

While this is the fastest way to access AI Mode, another place where the icon is now visible is within the Google app. If users have signed up for the AI Mode experiment from Search Lab, they will see the icon within the search box. If they have not, the icon will appear underneath the search bar, among the options for the microphone, Lens, and Lens gallery.

Interestingly, the report mentioned that the icon is also visible in the Discover feed interface, within the search bar, but Gadgets 360 staff members have not started seeing it yet. It is possible that this shortcut is not being expanded beyond the US for now. Notably, users in the US now also have access to the Search Live feature in AI Mode, which can be activated via Search Labs.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
AI Mode in Search Shortcut in Google’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out Widely
