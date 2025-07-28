Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Offer 8x Optical Zoom, New Pro Camera App, More

Apple's new Pro Camera app could compete with the likes of Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer up to 5x optical zoom

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro camera tipped to offer 8x zoom
  • iPhone 17 Pro models are said to get a new Pro Camera app
  • They are rumoured to arrive with a 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September. The lineup, which could include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, is expected to bring several new features. A fresh leak suggests three new camera upgrades for the iPhone 17 Pro models. The flagship models are tipped to offer an 8x optical zoom telephoto lens. This is likely to enhance the device's telephoto capabilities significantly. They are said to get a new Camera app as well.

Apple Could Be Lining Up New Features for iPhone 17 Pro Series 

MacRumors, citing an anonymous tipster, has hinted at three camera upgrades for the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The tipster, reportedly familiar with a production company working on a commercial for the iPhone 17 Pro, noted that the company has listed Apple among its clients.

As per the report, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a new telephoto lens that supports up to 8x optical zoom. This would mark an improvement from the 5x zoom on current iPhone 16 Pro models. The lens can reportedly move, allowing for continuous optical zoom across different focal lengths.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro models are said to feature a new Pro Camera app designed for advanced photo and video capture. This could position Apple to compete directly with popular third-party apps, like Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro. The report notes that it's still uncertain whether this app will be exclusive to the Pro lineup or if it will be an updated version of the existing Final Cut Camera app for professional use.

Further, Apple is tipped to include an additional Camera Control button on the top edge of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, complementing the existing button on the bottom-right edge of the iPhone 16 models. The tipster reportedly confirmed a new copper-like colour variant and a repositioned, centred Apple logo in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumoured to arrive with a 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The existing iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, for comparison, feature 12-megapixel telephoto and front cameras. The upcoming models are tipped to run on the A19 Pro chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM. They could feature a new vapour chamber cooling system and a new scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Specifications, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 17 Series, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
