  Noise Air Clips 2 OWS Earphones Launched in India With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life

Noise Air Clips 2 OWS Earphones Launched in India With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life

Noise Air Clips 2 OWS earphones support dual device connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 11:29 IST
Noise Air Clips 2 OWS Earphones Launched in India With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Air Clips 2 comes in Frost Black, Frost Green and Frost Ivory shades

Highlights
  • Noise Air Clips 2 OWS feature 12mm drivers
  • Only the earphones are said to last for up to 6.5 hours
  • The Noise Air Clips 2 earphones have an IPX5 rating
Noise Air Clips 2 earphones have been unveiled in India. The company has revealed the pre-order and sale details alongside key features of the headsets. The open-ear wearable stereo (OWS) earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case. They are equipped with 12mm drivers backed by Airwave Technology. The Noise Air Clips 2 feature a clip design, similar to the first-generation Noise Air Clips, which were introduced in December 2024.

Noise Air Clips 2 Price in India, Availability

The Noise Air Clips 2 price in India is set at Rs. 3,999. A pre-order pass for the headsets is currently available on the Noise India website. Customers choosing to purchase the pass at Rs. 499 will be eligible for coupons worth Rs. 1,749 on the purchase of the earphones. The OWS earphones are offered in Frost Black, Frost Green, and Frost Ivory shades. They will go on sale starting 12pm IST on July 29 via Amazon and the Noise India e-store.

Noise Air Clips 2 Features, Specifications

The Noise Air Clips 2 earphones sport an Open Beam Gen 2 design, where we see the C-shaped earbuds with soft grips for a comfortable fit. They come with AirWave Technology uses air conduction to deliver sound directly to our ears. The open-ear design allows them to sit outside the ear canal, without blocking it, enabling users to be more aware of their surroundings.

Noise Air Clips 2 OWS feature 12mm drivers, similar to the preceding Air Clips model. The latest variant also supports Bluetooth 5.3, dual device connectivity, as well as HyperSync Technology, which allows instant pairing upon opening the charging case. The earphones also offer a dedicated low-latency mode for lag-free gaming.

Together with the case, the Noise Air Clips 2 OWS are claimed to last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. Without the case, the earphones are said to offer a battery life of up to six and a half hours. The earbuds, not the case, have an IPX5 rating for water resistance as well.

Noise Air Clips 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Air Clips 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Green
Headphone Type On-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Feature That Lets You Import Profile Photos from Facebook or Instagram
Noise Air Clips 2 OWS Earphones Launched in India With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life
