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Telegram Rolls Out Native watchOS App for Apple Watch Users With Support for Texting, Voice Messages and More

Until now, some Apple Watch users have turned to third-party applications to access Telegram on their devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 19:15 IST
Telegram Rolls Out Native watchOS App for Apple Watch Users With Support for Texting, Voice Messages and More

Photo Credit: X/@durov

Telegram first introduced an Apple Watch app in 2015, but later discontinued it

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Highlights
  • Telegram launches a native app for Apple Watch
  • Users can access chats directly from their smartwatch
  • The app supports GIFs, videos, stickers, and voice messages
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Telegram has launched a fully native app for the Apple Watch, revealing a comprehensive set of messaging features directly on Apple's wearable devices. The release marks the platform's return to watchOS after several years without an official smartwatch application. Users can now access conversations, send and receive messages, browse contacts, listen to voice messages, view stickers, play GIFs and videos, and share their location from their wrist. The app brings much of Telegram's core functionality to the Apple Watch, offering a more complete watchOS experience beyond basic smartphone notifications.

Telegram Adds Native Apple Watch App With Chat and Media Features

The announcement was made by Telegram founder and chief executive officer Pavel Durov (@durov) via a post on X, confirming the arrival of a fully native Telegram application for Apple Watch.

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According to reports following the announcement, users must first connect to the smartwatch app by scanning a QR code in the Telegram app on an iPhone. The setup process is similar to signing in on Telegram's web or desktop clients. Users who have enabled an additional cloud password must complete that verification step before gaining access.

Once the setup process is complete, the Apple Watch app provides access to contacts and existing conversations. Users can send and receive text messages, listen to voice messages, share location details, view stickers, and play GIFs and videos directly on the watch.

Telegram first introduced an Apple Watch app in 2015, but later discontinued the software and removed native watchOS support before bringing it back with the latest update. The company did not highlight the Apple Watch app in the latest App Store release notes, even though the feature arrived with the newest update. Reports indicate that the updated version is now rolling out to users in regions where Telegram is available.

Until now, some Apple Watch users have turned to third-party applications to access Telegram on their devices. With the launch of the new native app, the company has once again made its messaging platform available directly on watchOS.

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Further reading: Telegram, Telegram for Apple Watch, Apple Watch, Apple, WatchOS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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