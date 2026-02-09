Telegram for iOS got the popular Liquid Glass design touch with transparent elements and refraction effects earlier this year. Now, the messaging company has released a major update for its Android app, introducing a refreshed design based on the same Liquid Glass styling. The update expands on visual changes first introduced late last year. It brings new design elements, including translucent panels and an updated hamburger menu. The latest update of Telegram for Andorid adds a new four-tab bottom navigation bar, resembling the design of the iOS version.

Telegram's Latest Android App Borrows Design Elements from iOS 26

Available to users who have updated to Telegram for Android version 12.4.0 via the Play Store, the update introduces a Liquid Glass-inspired look with transparent and modern visual elements across the app. As mentioned, the update includes a new four-tab bottom navigation bar that closely matches the layout used on iOS.

The navigation bar features four tabs — Chats, Contacts, Settings, and Profile. This bottom bar remains visible when we scroll through each section. Telegram has also removed the hamburger side menu entirely.

The New Group menu is now accessible through a three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner of the chats screen. This was previously available in the hamburger menu. The Dark Mode and Saved Messages options can also be accessed from the three-dot menu.

The transparent interface elements inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design are noticeable when using the app in light mode.

The latest Android update closely mirrors the Liquid Glass design that Telegram rolled out on iOS in early January. With the Android update, the messaging app appears to be ensuring visual consistency across platforms. This update builds on changes introduced in October and November 2025.

Telegram's January update added an AI summaries feature for channel posts that added instant summaries for long posts in channels. It also brought an Instant View pages feature to get an automatic AI summary at the top.