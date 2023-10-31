Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Update Brings Advanced Reply Options, Link Preview Customisations, Account Colours, More

Telegram Update Brings Advanced Reply Options, Link Preview Customisations, Account Colours, More

This Telegram update allows users to add quote formatting to any text.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2023 12:46 IST
Telegram Update Brings Advanced Reply Options, Link Preview Customisations, Account Colours, More

Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram users can now customise link previews

Highlights
  • The update allows users to quote part of a message
  • Users can also choose to reply to a message in another chat
  • Telegram now lets you fast-forward and rewind video stories
Advertisement

Telegram announced a new update recently that introduced new and advanced features for users. Some of the elements rolled out are available to only Telegram Premium users. The updates include several innovative changes to the basic reply feature. Users can also format quotes and customise link previews with the new update. Telegram stories also received some minor upgrades with the latest version release. Select users can customise account colours including channels above a certain level. Previously, the app has introduced reaction stickers and dual camera modes among other things. The social media platform confirmed that they are currently working on the next update.

In a blog post Telegram confirmed that with the new update, users can quote specific parts of any message and reply to those, making responses more precise. To do this, one has to tap (or hold on iOS) a message, then hold and drag to select the intended text and choose Quote.

Users can also choose to reply to a message from one chat to another - whether that is privately in direct messages, or in other, relevant group chats or channels. You can select the message you want to reply to, then choose Reply in Another Chat and then select the relevant chat. If viewers/receivers have access, they can open the message in the original chat by tapping the reply.

Alongside allowing users to quote part of a text, Telegram now also allows users to format any quotes. You can bold, italicise, etc, a message or a part of a message that you choose to quote. Additionally, you can also add more than one quote in a single reply.

While sharing a link, Telegram now offers you the added autonomy to customise the link preview to your preference. You can change the size of the thumbnail image, select whether the preview appears above or below your message, and choose which link to preview if you attach multiple links in a message. Users can open the links by tapping anywhere in the preview section.

In the Telegram Story section, you can now fast-forward and rewind video stories by holding down on the screen and then sliding right or left, respectively. You can also use a front flash feature and adjust its warmth and intensity for each picture or video you choose to capture from the Story segment.

Lastly, with this update, Telegram Premium users can customise a colour or a colour combination for their account. Level 5 channels or above are also allowed access to this feature. With this, the colour of your name in all groups, the colour of links you share, as well as replies to any of your messages always appear in the colour or colour combination you select.

Telegram Premium users on Android phones can go to Settings > Chat Settings > Change Name Colour to access this. iOS users will need to head to Settings > Appearance > Your Name Colour to set the colour.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Update, Telegram Features, Telegram Premium
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Resilient Above $34,000, Most Altcoins See Gains

Related Stories

Telegram Update Brings Advanced Reply Options, Link Preview Customisations, Account Colours, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: These iPhone Models Get Price Cuts
  2. Samsung Announces Upgrade Programme for These New Galaxy A Series Phones
  3. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Said to Launch in January, May Support Ultra HDR
  5. Apple Unveils 24-Inch iMac With New M3 Chip in India: See Price
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Laptop Deals With Discounts
  7. Apple Launches MacBook Pro Models With Latest M3 Chips at These Prices
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition Announced: Details Here
  9. Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  10. Best Deals on External Hard Disks, SSDs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Update Brings Advanced Reply Options, Link Preview Customisations, Account Colours, More
  2. Bungie Becomes the Latest PlayStation Studio to Lay Off Workers, Destiny 2 The Final Shape Delayed
  3. JioGlass Mixed Reality Glasses Showcased at IMC 2023, to Launch in India Soon
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Resilient Above $34,000, Most Altcoins See Gains
  5. OnePlus Adds ‘Maestro’ Tier to Red Cable Club, Rolls Out New Benefits for Members
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Support Ultra HDR; Launch Timeline Tipped Again
  7. Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro Lineup With 3nm M3 Chips, Up to 16-Inch Displays: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Unveils 24-Inch iMac With M3 Chip, Up to 10-Core GPU in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms
  10. Samsung Introduces Loyalty Programme for Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, More: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »