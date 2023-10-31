Telegram announced a new update recently that introduced new and advanced features for users. Some of the elements rolled out are available to only Telegram Premium users. The updates include several innovative changes to the basic reply feature. Users can also format quotes and customise link previews with the new update. Telegram stories also received some minor upgrades with the latest version release. Select users can customise account colours including channels above a certain level. Previously, the app has introduced reaction stickers and dual camera modes among other things. The social media platform confirmed that they are currently working on the next update.

In a blog post Telegram confirmed that with the new update, users can quote specific parts of any message and reply to those, making responses more precise. To do this, one has to tap (or hold on iOS) a message, then hold and drag to select the intended text and choose Quote.

Users can also choose to reply to a message from one chat to another - whether that is privately in direct messages, or in other, relevant group chats or channels. You can select the message you want to reply to, then choose Reply in Another Chat and then select the relevant chat. If viewers/receivers have access, they can open the message in the original chat by tapping the reply.

Alongside allowing users to quote part of a text, Telegram now also allows users to format any quotes. You can bold, italicise, etc, a message or a part of a message that you choose to quote. Additionally, you can also add more than one quote in a single reply.

While sharing a link, Telegram now offers you the added autonomy to customise the link preview to your preference. You can change the size of the thumbnail image, select whether the preview appears above or below your message, and choose which link to preview if you attach multiple links in a message. Users can open the links by tapping anywhere in the preview section.

In the Telegram Story section, you can now fast-forward and rewind video stories by holding down on the screen and then sliding right or left, respectively. You can also use a front flash feature and adjust its warmth and intensity for each picture or video you choose to capture from the Story segment.

Lastly, with this update, Telegram Premium users can customise a colour or a colour combination for their account. Level 5 channels or above are also allowed access to this feature. With this, the colour of your name in all groups, the colour of links you share, as well as replies to any of your messages always appear in the colour or colour combination you select.

Telegram Premium users on Android phones can go to Settings > Chat Settings > Change Name Colour to access this. iOS users will need to head to Settings > Appearance > Your Name Colour to set the colour.

