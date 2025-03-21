Technology News
English Edition
Threads Rolls Out Default Feed Order, Topics for Bio and Other Features

Threads claims posts with tagged topics reach a wider audience compared to those without one.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 13:09 IST
Threads Rolls Out Default Feed Order, Topics for Bio and Other Features

Photo Credit: Threads

Threads' video player now has skip and rewind options, along with a pinned progress bar

Highlights
  • Up to 10 trending or relevant topics can be added to bio on Threads
  • The video player now includes skip, rewind, and a pinned progress bar
  • Users can now set their preferred feed as the default option
Threads on Thursday rolled out several new features which offer improved profile personalisation, feed curation, and video playback. The Meta-owned microblogging platform now lets users customise their feed by personalising the order. By introducing topics for bio, Threads says users can also show off their favourite communities and interests to those who visit their profile. Improvements have also been rolled out to the video player, post interactions, and civic content phasing.

New Features on Threads

Until now, Threads allowed users to pick from the For you, Following, and Custom feed by pulling down on the home screen. However, the latest functionality adds the option of setting a feed as default and that will appear initially when the app is reopened, as per the microblogging platform. Even custom feeds can be set as default.

threads new features Threads

Threads' New Features

Further, Threads says it is testing a new feature which lets users add up to 10 topics, such as their favourite communities or interests, to their bio, adding another layer of personalisation. Tapping a topic will lead users to conversations about it on the platform. Threads says it has also redesigned the timely topics tag to make it more visible on posts in the For You feed. Further, suggested trending topics or related ones can be added to previously shared posts too, when drafting a new post. The company claims it carried out an analysis which revealed that posts with tagged topics reach a wider audience compared to those without one.

Building upon the Quote Controls feature introduced last year, users can choose to receive replies and quote-posts only from their followers. A new Your followers option is now visible in the drop down menu alongside the existing options. Another big change is to the in-built video player in Threads, which now gets skip and rewind options. The progress bar has also been pinned to the player, allowing for easier fast forward and rewind.

Gadgets 360 staff members can verify that these features are available on the latest version of Threads app for Android. However, its iOS counterpart is yet to receive it. Since they are rolled out in a phased manner, it may take some time for the features to be rolled out to all users.

Further reading: Threads, Threads update, Threads app
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Threads Rolls Out Default Feed Order, Topics for Bio and Other Features
