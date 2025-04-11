Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Releases Cost Efficient and Low Latency Gemini 2.5 Flash AI Model

Google Releases Cost-Efficient and Low-Latency Gemini 2.5 Flash AI Model

Google said the Gemini 2.5 Flash model is ideal for responsive virtual assistants and real-time summarisation tools.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 12:23 IST
Google Releases Cost-Efficient and Low-Latency Gemini 2.5 Flash AI Model

Photo Credit: Google

There is no word on when the AI model will be rolled out to end consumers

Highlights
  • Gemini 2.5 Flash comes with native reasoning capability
  • Google said it will be added to Vertex AI and AI Studio soon
  • Gemini 2.5 Flash can also be used to build AI agents
Advertisement

Google released its second artificial intelligence (AI) model in the Gemini 2.5 family on Thursday. Dubbed Gemini 2.5 Flash, it is a cost-efficient low-latency model which is designed for tasks requiring real-time inference, conversations at scale, and those which are generalistic in nature. The Mountain View-based tech giant will soon make the AI model available on both the Google AI Studio as well as Vertex AI to help users and developers access the Gemini 2.5 Flash, and build applications and agents using it.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Is Now Available on Vertex AI

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed its latest large language model (LLM). Alongside announcing the debut of the Flash model, the post also confirmed that the Gemini 2.5 Pro model is now available on Vertex AI. Differentiating between the use cases of the two models, Google said the Pro model is ideal for tasks that require intricate knowledge, multi-step analyses, and making nuanced decisions.

On the other hand, the Flash model prioritises speed, low latency, and cost efficiency. Calling it a workhorse model, the tech giant said it is an “ideal engine for responsive virtual assistants and real-time summarisation tools where efficiency at scale is key.”

While launching the 2.5 Pro model, Google had specified that all LLMs in this series would feature natively built reasoning or “thinking” capability. This means the 2.5 Flash also comes with “dynamic and controllable reasoning.” Developers can adjust the processing time for a query based on the complexity, enabling them to get a granular control over the response generation times.

For its enterprise clients, Google is also introducing the Vertex AI Model Optimiser tool. Available as an experimental feature within the platform, it takes away the confusion of choosing a specific model when users are not sure. The feature can automatically generate the highest-quality response for each prompt based on factors such as quality and cost.

Google did not release a technical paper or model information card alongside the release, so information about its architecture, pre- and post-training processes, and benchmark scores are not known. The company might release it at a later time while making the model available to end consumers.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is also adding new tools to support agentic application building on Vertex AI. The company is adding a new Live application programming interface (API) for Gemini models that will allow AI agents to process streaming audio, video, and text with low latency to let it complete tasks in real-time.

The Live API, which is powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, also supports resumable sessions longer than 30 minutes, multilingual audio output, time-stamped transcripts for analysis, tool integration, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini 2 5 Flash, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ With Slightly Improved CPU and NPU Performance Launched

Related Stories

Google Releases Cost-Efficient and Low-Latency Gemini 2.5 Flash AI Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  4. Moto Book 60 Laptop, Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet to Debut on This Date
  5. Acer Smartphones to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Redmi A5 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  3. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  5. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
  6. Motorola Schedules Launch Event for April 24; Likely to Unveil Edge 60 Pro, Razr 60 Ultra
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists
  8. Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PS5 Likely to Get Price Hikes Due to Tariffs
  9. Threads Reportedly Testing New Feature for Importing Social Graph, Finding Creators Followed on X
  10. iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »