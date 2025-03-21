Vivo V50 Lite 5G has been unveiled in select global markets. The handset shares many similarities with the 4G variant of Vivo V50 Lite, which was introduced in certain regions earlier this week. The company has yet to confirm if the Lite variants will see an eventual launch in India, where the standard Vivo V50 was launched in February. The 5G version of the Vivo V50 Lite comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,500mAh battery and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Vivo V50 Lite 5G Price, Colour Options

Vivo V50 Lite 5G price is set at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration and is available for purchase via the official e-store in Spain.

The handset is offered in Fantasy Purple, Phantom Black, Silk Green, and Titanium Gold colour options. The global listing of the handset notes that the colour options will vary by country or region.

Notably, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G is pricedat TRY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) in Turkey for the 8GB + 256GB option. It comes in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold shades.

Vivo V50 Lite 5G Features, Specifications

The Vivo V50 Lite 5G comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2392 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of local peak brightness level, and SGS low blue light certification. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. These features are similar to the 4G version.

The 5G option of the Vivo V50 Lite is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The 4G model gets a Snapdragon 685 chipset.

In the camera department, the Vivo V50 Lite 5G gets the same main camera as its 4G counterpart, which is a 50-megapixel IMX882 primary sensor. While the 4G variant is equipped with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, the dual rear camera unit of the 5G option includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both Vivo V50 Lite versions get a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Similar to the 4G variant, the Vivo V50 Lite 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and reverse charging support. The handset has support for dual nano SIMs, 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade drop-resistance certification. The handset measures 163.77 x 76.28 x 7.79mm in size and weighs 197g.

