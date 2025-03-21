Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V50 Lite 5G carries a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 12:57 IST
Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 Lite 5G seen in Black, Gold and Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo V50 Lite 5G gets the same main camera as its 4G counterpart
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • The Vivo V50 Lite 5G supports 90W fast charging and reverse charging
Advertisement

Vivo V50 Lite 5G has been unveiled in select global markets. The handset shares many similarities with the 4G variant of Vivo V50 Lite, which was introduced in certain regions earlier this week. The company has yet to confirm if the Lite variants will see an eventual launch in India, where the standard Vivo V50 was launched in February. The 5G version of the Vivo V50 Lite comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,500mAh battery and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Vivo V50 Lite 5G Price, Colour Options

Vivo V50 Lite 5G price is set at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration and is available for purchase via the official e-store in Spain.

The handset is offered in Fantasy Purple, Phantom Black, Silk Green, and Titanium Gold colour options. The global listing of the handset notes that the colour options will vary by country or region.

Notably, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G is pricedat TRY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) in Turkey for the 8GB + 256GB option. It comes in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold shades.

Vivo V50 Lite 5G Features, Specifications

The Vivo V50 Lite 5G comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2392 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of local peak brightness level, and SGS low blue light certification. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. These features are similar to the 4G version.

The 5G option of the Vivo V50 Lite is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The 4G model gets a Snapdragon 685 chipset.

In the camera department, the Vivo V50 Lite 5G gets the same main camera as its 4G counterpart, which is a 50-megapixel IMX882 primary sensor. While the 4G variant is equipped with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, the dual rear camera unit of the 5G option includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both Vivo V50 Lite versions get a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Similar to the 4G variant, the Vivo V50 Lite 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and reverse charging support. The handset has support for dual nano SIMs, 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade drop-resistance certification. The handset measures 163.77 x 76.28 x 7.79mm in size and weighs 197g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V50 Lite 5G

Vivo V50 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V50 Lite 4G

Vivo V50 Lite 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V50 Lite 5G, Vivo V50 Lite 5G Price, Vivo V50 Lite 5G Launch, Vivo V50 Lite 5G Features, Vivo V50 Lite 4G, Vivo V50, Vivo V50 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Said to Ramp Up Hiring Ahead of Plans to Begn iPad, MacBook and AirPods Manufacturing in India
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $84,500 as Most Altcoins Decline
Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models
  4. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  5. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  6. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  7. Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Inner Display Launched
  8. Infinix Note 50X 5G Battery, Charging Details Revealed; Price Range Tipped
  9. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  10. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Renders Suggest Upgraded Rear Camera Setup
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Confirmed to Launch in India on April 11; Battery Capacity Revealed
  2. Microsoft Pushing for More Films, TV Shows Based on Xbox Games, Says Phil Spencer
  3. Threads Rolls Out Default Feed Order, Topics for Bio and Other Features
  4. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $84,500 as Most Altcoins Decline
  6. Google Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Most Relevant’ Search Results Feature for Gmail
  7. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Infinix AI Features Launched
  8. Apple Said to Ramp Up Hiring Ahead of Plans to Begn iPad, MacBook and AirPods Manufacturing in India
  9. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  10. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models and Other Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »