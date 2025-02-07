Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Tinder Dating Safety Guide Released in Four Indian Languages Ahead of Safer Internet Day

Tinder Dating Safety Guide Released in Four Indian Languages Ahead of Safer Internet Day

Tinder’s Dating Safety Guide is now available in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi languages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 18:42 IST
Tinder Dating Safety Guide Released in Four Indian Languages Ahead of Safer Internet Day

Photo Credit: Tinder

The regional language version was created in collaboration with the Centre of Social Research

Highlights
  • Tinder said Indian singles find safety and security their first priority
  • Tinder’s Dating Safety Guide was first released in September 2023
  • The guide is claimed to have been viewed more than one million times
Advertisement

Tinder released its Dating Safety Guide in four Indian languages on Friday. The Match Group-owned dating app said that the regional language version of the guide was created in collaboration with the non-profit institution Centre for Social Research (CSR) ahead of the Safer Internet Day, which is observed on February 11. The company said that the guide was part of its ongoing commitment to education and awareness around online dating safety in India. Tinder recently conducted a survey in the country, and the translated guide was developed on the basis of the feedback received.

Tinder Releases Its Dating Safety Guide in Indian Languages

In a press release, the dating app announced the release of its Dating Safety Guide in four regional Indian languages including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi. Notably, the dating guide was first released in September 2023 in English, and the company claims it has been viewed more the one million times and has 50,000 downloads.

Recently, the company conducted a survey in India and found that users' biggest priority before going on the first date with someone they met through a dating app was safety and security. Additionally, 37 percent of surveyed individuals said they would video call their match before going on a real-life date.

Alongside the feedback from the survey, Tinder claimed that regional language speakers also suggested the company introduce educational content in their native language. The company stated that it is committing to creating inclusive and more informed dating experiences for diverse users in India.

Throughout the ongoing month, Tinder users in India will see in-app cards highlighting that the Dating Safety Guide is available to be downloaded in the abovementioned regional languages. Users can also see tips mentioned in these cards as well as online resource destinations where they can find more information about online safety while dating and meeting new people.

The guide covers a wide range of topics, such as how to look for “red flags” (things that might not feel right) and “green flags” (signs of respect and kindness), definition and contextual understanding of context, and how to use safety tools provided within the Tinder app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tinder, Apps, Dating, Safer Internet Days
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
Football Manager 2025 Cancelled After Delays, Developer to Shift Focus to Next Release

Related Stories

Tinder Dating Safety Guide Released in Four Indian Languages Ahead of Safer Internet Day
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Surfaces on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Might Go on Sale Later in February
  3. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  6. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  8. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
  9. iQOO Neo 10R Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Mistral's Le Chat AI Assistant Now Has iOS and Android Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Moon’s Deepest Canyons Formed in Minutes by High-Speed Impact Debris
  2. Russia's Energy Ministry Mulls Compulsory Registry for Crypto Mining Equipment
  3. About 500 Samsung India Factory Workers Said to be Holding Protest in Latest Dispute
  4. Tinder Dating Safety Guide Released in Four Indian Languages Ahead of Safer Internet Day
  5. Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. iQOO 12 Software Update Policy Revised; Will Now Get 4 Years of OS and 5 Years of Security Updates
  7. UK Reportedly Orders Apple to Give it Access to Users' Encrypted Accounts
  8. Football Manager 2025 Cancelled After Delays, Developer to Shift Focus to Next Release
  9. Google Photos to Add SynthID AI Watermark to Images Enhanced With Magic Editor
  10. NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »