Tinder released its Dating Safety Guide in four Indian languages on Friday. The Match Group-owned dating app said that the regional language version of the guide was created in collaboration with the non-profit institution Centre for Social Research (CSR) ahead of the Safer Internet Day, which is observed on February 11. The company said that the guide was part of its ongoing commitment to education and awareness around online dating safety in India. Tinder recently conducted a survey in the country, and the translated guide was developed on the basis of the feedback received.

Tinder Releases Its Dating Safety Guide in Indian Languages

In a press release, the dating app announced the release of its Dating Safety Guide in four regional Indian languages including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi. Notably, the dating guide was first released in September 2023 in English, and the company claims it has been viewed more the one million times and has 50,000 downloads.

Recently, the company conducted a survey in India and found that users' biggest priority before going on the first date with someone they met through a dating app was safety and security. Additionally, 37 percent of surveyed individuals said they would video call their match before going on a real-life date.

Alongside the feedback from the survey, Tinder claimed that regional language speakers also suggested the company introduce educational content in their native language. The company stated that it is committing to creating inclusive and more informed dating experiences for diverse users in India.

Throughout the ongoing month, Tinder users in India will see in-app cards highlighting that the Dating Safety Guide is available to be downloaded in the abovementioned regional languages. Users can also see tips mentioned in these cards as well as online resource destinations where they can find more information about online safety while dating and meeting new people.

The guide covers a wide range of topics, such as how to look for “red flags” (things that might not feel right) and “green flags” (signs of respect and kindness), definition and contextual understanding of context, and how to use safety tools provided within the Tinder app.