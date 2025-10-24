Technology News
  Tinder Rolls Out Facial Verification Feature to Ensure Authentic Matches, Reduce Impersonation

Tinder Rolls Out Facial Verification Feature to Ensure Authentic Matches, Reduce Impersonation

Tinder claims Face Check, coupled with other safety initiatives, has shown positive results in other markets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 October 2025 09:45 IST
Tinder Rolls Out Facial Verification Feature to Ensure Authentic Matches, Reduce Impersonation

Photo Credit: Tinder

Tinder's Face Check was introduced in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • Face Check on Tinder uses encrypted face maps to verify user authenticity
  • Users take short selfie videos to confirm real presence and identity
  • Verified users get a Photo Verified badge on their profiles
Tinder has announced the rollout of Face Check, a new facial verification feature that is claimed to ensure real users and match their profile photos, in the US. As per the company, Face Check leverages a non-reversible, encrypted face map and face vector to help verify photos and prevent duplicate accounts. Coupled with other safety initiatives, it is aimed at reducing impersonation and helping users find other authentic matches on the online dating platform.

Tinder's New Face Check Feature

The US is the latest market where Tinder's Face Check feature has been rolled out, following its earlier introduction in Colombia, Canada, Australia, India, and several countries across Southeast Asia. It has been introduced in California and will be expanded to other states in the US over the coming weeks. The feature integrates a mandatory facial liveness verification into the onboarding experience, the company said in a blog post.

New members on Tinder can complete a Face Check by taking a short selfie video within the app. This is to ensure two things: the person is real and physically present, and that their face matches the one shown in their profile photo.

If the non-reversible, encrypted face map and face vector scanned with the feature matches a profile photo, members are issued a Photo Verified badge as a mark of authenticity. It is also used to detect if the same face has been used across multiple accounts, helping reduce impersonation and fake profiles.

Tinder claims Face Check, coupled with other safety initiatives, has shown positive results in other markets. As per the company, it resulted in a 60 percent decrease in exposure to potential bad actors and a 40 percent reduction in bad actor reports. These bad actors, notably, include accounts that engage in deceptive or harmful behaviours, such as spam, scam attempts, or operating automated fake profiles (bots).

The company said that video selfies for the Face Check feature are only used to complete the verification process and are deleted after review. The non-reversible, encrypted face map and face vector are stored to help verify new photos, prevent duplicate accounts, and detect fraudulent usage.

In addition to Tinder, the Match Group aims to introduce Face Check across other apps in its portfolio by next year.

Further reading: Tinder, Dating Apps
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
