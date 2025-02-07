Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Nirvana X TWS comes with support for LDAC audio codec.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 18:41 IST
Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Nirvana X comes in Cosmic Onyx, Galactic Red, Mist Blue, and Smoky Amethyst shades

Highlights
  • The Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones are said to meet the IPX5 rating
  • The TWS earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearables app
  • The Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones support in-ear detection
Advertisement

Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones have been launched in India. They come with support for spatial audio, high-resolution LDAC codec, AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and in-ear detection. The earphones support multipoint connectivity as well which allows users to connect the headsets to two electronic devices simultaneously. They are claimed to meet the IPX5 for splash resistance and are said to offer up to 40 hours of usage time including the charging case. The TWS earphones come with a dedicated mode for gaming called the Beast Mode.

Boat Nirvana X TWS Price in India, Availability

Boat Nirvana X TWS price in India is set at Rs. 2,799. They are currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon and are also listed on Flipkart. They are offered in Cosmic Onyx, Galactic Red, Mist Blue, and Smoky Amethyst colour options.

Notably, the Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones were first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas in January.

Boat Nirvana X TWS Features, Specifications

The Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones sport a traditional in-ear design. They carry Knowles-backed 10mm dual drivers and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The earphones support the high-resolution LDAC codec and are said to offer users a spatial audio experience. They have a quad-mic setup with AI-backed ENC that is claimed to help with clearer calls.

The newly launched Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearables app. This allows users to manage different settings including customising EQ modes. The adaptive EQ feature is backed by Mimi. The dedicated gaming Beast Mode supports up to 60ms low latency which is said to reduce lagging between audio-visual playback. 

The Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours, on a single charge, together with the charging case. A quick charge of 15 minutes is said to offer users a playback time of up to 120 minutes.

Boat says that the Nirvana X TWS earphones support Google Fast Pair, multipoint connectivity, and in-ear detection. The earphones offer IPX5 rating for splash resistance. The case has a USB Type-C port and measures ‎60 x 20 x 50 mm in size, and along with the earphones weighs 45g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Boat Nirvana X TWS, Boat Nirvana X, Boat Nirvana X TWS India Launch, Boat Nirvana X TWS Price in India, Boat Nirvana X TWS Specifications, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO 12 Software Update Policy Revised; Will Now Get 4 Years of OS and 5 Years of Security Updates
Football Manager 2025 Cancelled After Delays, Developer to Shift Focus to Next Release
Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Surfaces on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Might Go on Sale Later in February
  3. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  6. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  8. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
  9. iQOO Neo 10R Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Mistral's Le Chat AI Assistant Now Has iOS and Android Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Moon’s Deepest Canyons Formed in Minutes by High-Speed Impact Debris
  2. Russia's Energy Ministry Mulls Compulsory Registry for Crypto Mining Equipment
  3. About 500 Samsung India Factory Workers Said to be Holding Protest in Latest Dispute
  4. Tinder Dating Safety Guide Released in Four Indian Languages Ahead of Safer Internet Day
  5. Boat Nirvana X TWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. iQOO 12 Software Update Policy Revised; Will Now Get 4 Years of OS and 5 Years of Security Updates
  7. UK Reportedly Orders Apple to Give it Access to Users' Encrypted Accounts
  8. Football Manager 2025 Cancelled After Delays, Developer to Shift Focus to Next Release
  9. Google Photos to Add SynthID AI Watermark to Images Enhanced With Magic Editor
  10. NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »