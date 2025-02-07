Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones have been launched in India. They come with support for spatial audio, high-resolution LDAC codec, AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and in-ear detection. The earphones support multipoint connectivity as well which allows users to connect the headsets to two electronic devices simultaneously. They are claimed to meet the IPX5 for splash resistance and are said to offer up to 40 hours of usage time including the charging case. The TWS earphones come with a dedicated mode for gaming called the Beast Mode.

Boat Nirvana X TWS Price in India, Availability

Boat Nirvana X TWS price in India is set at Rs. 2,799. They are currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon and are also listed on Flipkart. They are offered in Cosmic Onyx, Galactic Red, Mist Blue, and Smoky Amethyst colour options.

Notably, the Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones were first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas in January.

Boat Nirvana X TWS Features, Specifications

The Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones sport a traditional in-ear design. They carry Knowles-backed 10mm dual drivers and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The earphones support the high-resolution LDAC codec and are said to offer users a spatial audio experience. They have a quad-mic setup with AI-backed ENC that is claimed to help with clearer calls.

The newly launched Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearables app. This allows users to manage different settings including customising EQ modes. The adaptive EQ feature is backed by Mimi. The dedicated gaming Beast Mode supports up to 60ms low latency which is said to reduce lagging between audio-visual playback.

The Boat Nirvana X TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours, on a single charge, together with the charging case. A quick charge of 15 minutes is said to offer users a playback time of up to 120 minutes.

Boat says that the Nirvana X TWS earphones support Google Fast Pair, multipoint connectivity, and in-ear detection. The earphones offer IPX5 rating for splash resistance. The case has a USB Type-C port and measures ‎60 x 20 x 50 mm in size, and along with the earphones weighs 45g.

