Truecaller on Wednesday announced that it has crossed three million paying subscribers globally. This growth is attributed to the new features it added to its paid consumer offering which allows users to take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for call screening and spam protection. The Swedish caller identification app also recorded a 16 percent growth on the iOS platform compared to March 31, when 0.86 million subscribers on Apple devices were recorded.

Truecaller is one of the most widely used caller ID and spam detection services in the world. The company revealed that it has recently achieved two milestones. First, the number of paying subscribers globally surpassed three million on May 17, up from 2.86 million which were recorded on March 31.

Second, the caller ID app also reported a growth in its iOS subscriber count, increasing from 0.86 million on March 31 to over one million as of May 17. This translates into an uptick of approximately 16 percent during the period. Notably, Truecaller had 2.82 million subscribers in total and 0.82 million on iOS on December 31, the company said.

Truecaller users can now subscribe to a Premium Family plan with four additional people

“Our premium users today get many valuable products like our AI-Assistant, advanced spam blocking opportunities and fraud insurance, to mention a few,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller in a statement.

As per the company, this growth is courtesy of features recently introduced on the platform. The most recent addition is Message IDs which aids users in filtering out authentic messages in an inbox increasingly filled with spam texts, leveraging AI. The app had been peripherally equipped for the iPhone for years. Tackling the pain point of iOS users, it introduced API support that enables features such as real-time caller identification with Live Caller ID, as well as automatic blocking of spam telephone calls in January.

It also rolled out a Premium family plan, which allows onboarding of up to five people in a single plan at a low monthly or annual price. This subscription also bundles fraud insurance in India.