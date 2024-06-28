Technology News
Oppo Reno 12F 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications

Oppo Reno 12F 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2024 17:48 IST
Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2024 17:48 IST

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12F 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12F 5G comes with Oppo AI
  • It supports 45W charging
  • Oppo Reno 12F 5G runs on ColorOS 14.0
Oppo has introduced the Reno 12F 5G as a close sibling of the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. The new Reno 12 series phone comes in two colourways and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage onboard. It ships with several AI features like AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak. A 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging support, and an IP64-rated build are the other key highlights of the Oppo Reno 12F 5G.

The Chinese tech brand has not revealed the price and availability details of Oppo Reno 12F 5G. It is currently listed on Oppo's global website in Amber Orange and Olive Green colour options.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 12 is priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,700) and Oppo Reno 12 Pro costs EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12F runs on ColorOS 14.0 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 1,200nits of peak brightness. The screen has AGC DT-Star 2 glass protection. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS2.2 storage. It also gets the Oppo AI suite including AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) alongside an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 32-megapixel shooter. Like the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro, this model also features AI-based camera features like AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face. The handset has an IP64-rated build.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 12F 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control, proximity sensor, and optical sensor. It includes a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face recognition.

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The fast charging adapter is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in 71 minutes. Ten minutes of charging is claimed to deliver up to 6.2 hours of talk time and up to 5.05 hours of video playback time.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Oppo Reno 12F 5G Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Reno 12 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Translate Adds Support for 110 New Languages With the Assistance of AI

Oppo Reno 12F 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications
