  Spammers Targeted Indian Users With Over 4,100 Crore Calls and 12,903 Crore Messages in 2025, Truecaller Says

Spammers Targeted Indian Users With Over 4,100 Crore Calls and 12,903 Crore Messages in 2025, Truecaller Says

Truecaller says it identified 12,903 crore spam messages in India in 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 14:37 IST
Spammers Targeted Indian Users With Over 4,100 Crore Calls and 12,903 Crore Messages in 2025, Truecaller Says

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller warned users about impersonation scams using company names, common names or local authorities

Highlights
  • Truecaller’s India Insights Report 2025 reveals details about spam calls
  • Truecaller app claimed to have blocked 1,189 crore spam calls in India
  • The report states that fraud activity remained consistent throughout 2025
Truecaller has published its India Insights Report, showcasing the country's digital spam and scam landscape in 2025. The report offers insights into how spam and fraud are transforming India's communication ecosystem. It states that over 4,000 crore spam calls were detected across India in the previous year. Truecaller also claims to have blocked nearly 1,200 crore calls during the year. The company said it had identified around 770 crore fraud calls in the country in 2025. It has also warned about growing scam patterns in 2026.

Truecaller Identified Over 770 Crore Fraud Calls in 2025

According to Truecaller's India Insights Report 2025 that a total of 4,168 crore spam calls were identified across India during the year. This figure includes the calls that were blocked, labelled, and ignored. The service claims that it blocked 1,189 crore spam calls in India in 2025. This indicates an average spam call duration of 1.8 minutes. The app claims that with this, Indians avoided spending approximately 21.7 lakh hours every day speaking with spammers.

The report also states that Truecaller identified 12,903 crore spam messages in India last year. It notes that spam calls showed some moderation during certain periods, but spam messages surged in the second half of the year.

Additionally, Truecaller says it identified 770 crore fraud calls in India in the previous year. The report states that fraud activity remained consistent throughout the year, with daily volumes reaching tens of millions of calls. Fraud calls frequently impersonate trusted entities such as banks and financial institutions, government authorities, payment platforms, law enforcement agencies, and appliance brands.

Truecaller has also warned users about emerging scam patterns in 2026. It asks users to be careful about calls framed as "name correction support” or “identity verification advisors.” The company also flagged impersonation scams using company names, common names or local authorities.

The service has also warned about step frauds combining calls and messages to create urgency, AI-generated voice messages that sound like distressed family members, and scams that shift conversations to third-party apps like WhatsApp or Telegram.

Further reading: Truecaller, Truecaller Report, Spam Messages, Spam
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
