Truecaller Community Suggestions: What Is It, How Does It Work, Benefits and More

Truecaller has announced that it is rolling out the new Community Suggestions feature in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Truecaller

Highlights
  • Truecaller will display tags to people based on user input
  • Truecaller will block personal or derogatory words from tags
  • Truecaller uses AI and human moderators to filter community suggestions
Truecaller's  Community Suggestions feature recently began rolling out in India. The Stockholm-based caller identification platform now shows 'tags' to users, which have been submitted by others. This is claimed to help users get context and information about an unknown caller, displayed in the contact cards. With this, the company appears to be aiming to provide more information than just the caller names, along with scam and spam alerts. This comes amid the wider implementation of the Calling Name Presentation in India (CNAP) and various telecom firms offering spam alerts.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Truecaller Community Suggestions feature, which is now rolling out to users in India.

What Are Truecaller Community Suggestions?

Truecaller now displays tags on contact cards for unknown callers, which provides context for the incoming call, along with information about the caller, including their profession, company, location, or role. For example, if an HR professional from a tech firm, which is based in Delhi, calls you to offer you a job, and the person has also called others, their contact card will say: “Community suggestions: HR, Tech, Delhi”.

Apart from the community-suggested tags for the caller, Truecaller will continue showing the name and contact number of unknown calls. If the caller has been reported as a spammer, the same would be displayed inside a red contact card, while for genuine unknown callers, the said information will be shown inside a blue card.

How Does Truecaller Community Suggestions Work?

Truecaller only displays tags once multiple users, at different times, submit similar tags for a user. It only uses tags submitted by users, which are then analysed by artificial intelligence (AI) and human moderators. The company claims that it will censor or filter personal and derogatory tags before they are displayed.

It requires human intervention, as in a few instances, the user-submitted tags could use special characters or numbers, like “@”, “!”, or “1”, in place of letters, like “a” or “i”, to add a banned word, which might not get detected by AI models.

Then, the app will select the most relevant, common, and “meaningful” suggestions submitted by different individuals. Additionally, similar, repetitive, unclear, and very short community suggestions are filtered out.

Truecaller Community Suggestions Benefits

Truecaller's new Community Suggestions is claimed to offer multiple benefits while also enhancing spam and scam protection. It will allow users to make an informed decision about whether they wish to pick up a call or not.

As previously mentioned, it will provide information and context to users about unknown callers, including their profession, company, location, or role. Truecaller already displays the number of spam or scam reports others have submitted about others. The new Community Suggestions features build on the existing functionalities.

How to Submit Truecaller Community Suggestions?

  1. After you hang up the call, Truecaller will display a prompt asking you whether you wish to report the caller as spam or not.
  2. In case you have already saved the contact, the app will ask you to confirm whether the displayed name is correct or not.
  3. Once you confirm or deny this, Truecaller will show a prompt asking you to provide inputs, including the correct name and tags.
  4. You can then write and submit tags for the known or unknown caller.
