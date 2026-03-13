Truecaller on Thursday announced Family Protection in India. It is a new feature aimed at collectively safeguarding households against scam and fraud calls, creating what the company calls a “Safety Circle” for up to five people within a household. As part of the move, the caller identification app is onboarding a shared safety system that allows families to monitor and manage potential threats across multiple devices. The firm says it is rolling out the feature even as online scams such as impersonation fraud, AI voice cloning, and digital arrest scams increasingly target users nationwide.

Truecaller Says Family Protection Plan Offers Real-Time Alerts

Truecaller explained that the Family Protection feature offers real-time alerts for users regarding suspicious calls and potential scams. It can also alert the designated family administrator and remotely end a suspect call on behalf of a different family member if a risky call is detected. The system is claimed to protect vulnerable users such as elderly family members, who are often targeted by threat actors using increasingly sophisticated tactics.

With Safety Circle, one family member will be able to manage security settings and alerts for individuals part of the group. Truecaller claims that while the system allows families to share security protections, it does not give members access to each other's personal data. Call logs, messages, and other personal information are claimed to remain private to individual users.

The company also says that its new Family Protection system is powered by insights from its global community of more than 450 million users. The platform also claimed to have identified 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025 alone.

Family Protection is available for free; however, users who subscribe to Truecaller's Premium Family Plan can access additional features. These include advanced security tools and expanded monitoring capabilities. Truecaller said the subscription plan is designed to complement the basic protection tools available in the free version.

Truecaller first announced Family Protection in December 2025 as a pilot programme in Sweden, Chile, Malaysia, and Kenya. At the time, the company said that the phased rollout would allow the caller identification app to learn from early adoption and prepare for broader deployment in its largest market, India, which has close to 2 million premium subscribers.