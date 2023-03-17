Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter for iOS Now Displaying Bookmark Counts on a Tweet: Details

Twitter for iOS Now Displaying Bookmark Counts on a Tweet: Details

Elon Musk had earlier dubbed the Bookmarks feature as 'de facto silent like'.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 March 2023 17:16 IST
Twitter for iOS Now Displaying Bookmark Counts on a Tweet: Details

Both readers and authors of tweets will be able to see Bookmark counts on iOS

Highlights
  • Bookmarks feature was first introduced in January this year
  • Bookmark counts will remain private, only displaying number of bookmarks
  • The display of counts could expand to other devices soon

Twitter has begun rolling out a Bookmark counts alongside the number of Retweets, Quotes, and Likes displayed on each tweet. The count will display the number of users who have bookmarked a particular tweet. However, the feature is only visible to users using Twitter for iOS devices. However, unlike the counts displays for Retweets, Quotes, and Likes, clicking on the Bookmark counts will not reveal the names of active user accounts who have added the tweet to their bookmarks list.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform made the announcement regarding the introduction of this new count display on tweets displayed on iOS devices through a tweet on its official Twitter Support account. In a follow up thread, Twitter also added that the Bookmark counts feature, which allows users to save tweets to be re-engaged with and be accessed at any time, will remain a private function. This means that the Bookmark counts displayed on tweets will only display the number of bookmarks a tweet has received and not the list of user accounts who have bookmarked it.

Twitter, in a support page for the newly introduced Bookmark counts, mentioned that although the feature is currently limited to tweets viewed on iOS devices, the company plans to extend this to other platforms.

The social media company also confirmed that all users viewing a tweet on an iOS device will be able to see the Bookmark counts, regardless of whether the user is an author or a reader of the tweet.

Since the highly publicised acquisition of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter has been seen introducing, testing, and even dropping a plethora of new features, including the bookmark feature, which was introduced early January this year. Musk had also previously dubbed the Bookmark button to be a 'de facto silent like', reiterating that Bookmarks will remain private, where other users will not be able to see which tweets have been bookmarked by a user.

Twitter also recently tweaked its feed algorithm on iOS and Android devices to display the last used tab when users close and re-open the app on their smartphones. In January, Twitter app home page was divided into two tabs: For You, and Following. The For You tab displayed tweets recommended by the company's algorithms, while the Following tab displayed tweets from accounts the user follows in chronological order. However, the feature was rolled back from Twitter's web interface.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter redesign, Twitter Bookmarks, Elon Musk
What Are Zero Knowledge Protocols in Blockchain: Explained

Related Stories

Twitter for iOS Now Displaying Bookmark Counts on a Tweet: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  2. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  3. ChatGPT Plus Subscription for Users in India Rolled Out by OpenAI
  4. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  5. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  7. Foldable iPhone May Be Able to Protect Its Display From Drops, Suggests Patent
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped
  3. YouTube Music Spotted Displaying Song Credits, Detailed Info on Albums: Details
  4. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  5. SEBI Sets Stringent Norms for FPIs, Asks to Disclose Changes in Structure, Ownership in 7 Working Days
  6. Twitter’s Duty to Provide Details of Account Holders, Government Tells Karnataka HC; Cites ‘Dangerous’ Tweets
  7. ED Files Charge Sheet Against Razorpay, Fintech Firms in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Chinese Loan Apps
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Airtel Offering Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: Here's How to Claim This Offer
  10. Bandai Namco Invests in Pune-Based Game Studio SuperGaming: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.