Twitter has begun rolling out a Bookmark counts alongside the number of Retweets, Quotes, and Likes displayed on each tweet. The count will display the number of users who have bookmarked a particular tweet. However, the feature is only visible to users using Twitter for iOS devices. However, unlike the counts displays for Retweets, Quotes, and Likes, clicking on the Bookmark counts will not reveal the names of active user accounts who have added the tweet to their bookmarks list.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform made the announcement regarding the introduction of this new count display on tweets displayed on iOS devices through a tweet on its official Twitter Support account. In a follow up thread, Twitter also added that the Bookmark counts feature, which allows users to save tweets to be re-engaged with and be accessed at any time, will remain a private function. This means that the Bookmark counts displayed on tweets will only display the number of bookmarks a tweet has received and not the list of user accounts who have bookmarked it.

Twitter, in a support page for the newly introduced Bookmark counts, mentioned that although the feature is currently limited to tweets viewed on iOS devices, the company plans to extend this to other platforms.

The social media company also confirmed that all users viewing a tweet on an iOS device will be able to see the Bookmark counts, regardless of whether the user is an author or a reader of the tweet.

Since the highly publicised acquisition of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter has been seen introducing, testing, and even dropping a plethora of new features, including the bookmark feature, which was introduced early January this year. Musk had also previously dubbed the Bookmark button to be a 'de facto silent like', reiterating that Bookmarks will remain private, where other users will not be able to see which tweets have been bookmarked by a user.

Twitter also recently tweaked its feed algorithm on iOS and Android devices to display the last used tab when users close and re-open the app on their smartphones. In January, Twitter app home page was divided into two tabs: For You, and Following. The For You tab displayed tweets recommended by the company's algorithms, while the Following tab displayed tweets from accounts the user follows in chronological order. However, the feature was rolled back from Twitter's web interface.

