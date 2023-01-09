Technology News

Twitter to Have Easy Swipe, Bookmark Button as Part of UI Overhaul, Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk said that long form tweets will arrive on the platform by early February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 January 2023 19:55 IST
Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on October 27, 2022

  • Elon Musk earlier said that “several major UI updates” were underway
  • Musk also stated the arrival of “new Twitter navigation” in January
  • Twitter could also expand political ads types permitted on the site

Elon Musk has announced several changes to the Twitter interface per since he has taken up the leadership. In the latest announcement, Musk has notified that the users will soon be able to swipe right or left to scroll between recommended and followed tweets. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO referred to this feature as the "first part of a much larger UI overhaul." Musk further confirmed that the microblogging platform will launch the "long-form" tweet feature in February 2023. The promise about this feature was first made in December last year, when Musk said that there is a “new Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.”

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. The first part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb," Musk's January 8 tweet read.

 

Musk, in response to a comment made by a Gadgets 360 staff member in December, stated that "several major UI improvements" will be available on the microblogging site by January 2023. Besides this, Twitter could also be working on replacing the text for Views, Likes, Retweets, and Quote Tweets below each tweet with icons on its mobile clients.

Ever since Musk's takeover of the social media site, there have been a slew of changes introduced to Twitter. The platform announced on January 4 that it would broaden the scope for the types of political ads authorised on the social media platform, reversing its 2019 global ban on political ads as the Elon Musk-owned company seeks to increase revenue. The company also confirmed that it would relax its advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the US, and that it would align its advertising policy "with that of TV and other media outlets" in the future.

Since late October 2022, corporate advertisers have retreated in reaction to Tesla CEO Elon Musk laying off thousands of employees, reversing former US President Donald Trump's permanent suspension from the site, and trying to rush a paid verification feature that led to scammers imitating publicly traded companies on Twitter. Musk supported his drastic cost-cutting measures, claiming to avert a "negative cash flow" of $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,900 crore).

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.