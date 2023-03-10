Technology News

Meta Exploring Decentralised Social Networking App With ActivityPub Support Like Mastodon

Meta's new app will reportedly be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2023 13:03 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's new content app would support ActivityPub

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's new content app would support ActivityPub

Highlights
  • Meta's new app would be Instagram-branded
  • Users can register or login by using their Instagram credentials
  • Mastodon is largely run by volunteer administrators

Meta is exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Earlier in the day, the Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta's new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps.

While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority - a company - decentralized platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

Meta's new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that Meta would cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week in a fresh round of layoffs, only a few months after the Facebook-parent reduced more than 11,000 people from its workforce.

The new round of job cuts is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the "flattening," the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters.

Last month, the Washington Post newspaper reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort.

Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way. 

 

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
