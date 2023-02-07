Technology News
Twitter Update for iOS, Android to Remember Choice of Recommended or Chronological Feed

Twitter will also let users automatically view a pinned list when they open the app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2023 15:50 IST
Twitter Update for iOS, Android to Remember Choice of Recommended or Chronological Feed

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter announced the move through its Twitter Support profile

Highlights
  • Twitter reversed the decision for its Web platform recently
  • A January update forced the algorithm timeline to be the default
  • The update did not allow the Following tab to be set as the default

Twitter Support has revealed that the latest version of the application for iOS and Android smartphones now remembers which "tab" the user last selected. After closing and reopening the app, Twitter will always display the last used tab first. Twitter rolled out the same functionality for its Web platform earlier in January. Twitter CEO Elon Musk, assured users last month that an upcoming update will reverse the default “For You” tab setting. “Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets,” he said.

In a tweet explaining the changes, Twitter Support asked users to install the latest version of the Twitter app so that the app will remember if you opened the ​For you or Following feed and open that tab the next time you open the app. The company has also confirmed that the update is now available for Twitter on iOS and Android.

In a January update, Twitter divided the home page into two tabs: For You and Following. The latter functions as a regular timeline of the accounts you follow, with tweets in chronological order, whereas the For You tab displays tweets recommended by the company's algorithms. The update removed the ability to make the Following tab the default.

Later that month, Twitter rolled back this functionality for its Web interface. Twitter CEO Elon Musk took note of the criticism of the change in timeline features and assured users that an upcoming Twitter update would reverse the changes.

Musk had also teased that Twitter will directly translate and recommend tweets from users in other countries in the coming few months and that the tweets will be translated before being recommended to users. Recently, Musk also announced that Twitter will begin sharing ad revenue with several of its content creators.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
