Twitter Support has revealed that the latest version of the application for iOS and Android smartphones now remembers which "tab" the user last selected. After closing and reopening the app, Twitter will always display the last used tab first. Twitter rolled out the same functionality for its Web platform earlier in January. Twitter CEO Elon Musk, assured users last month that an upcoming update will reverse the default “For You” tab setting. “Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets,” he said.

In a tweet explaining the changes, Twitter Support asked users to install the latest version of the Twitter app so that the app will remember if you opened the ​For you or Following feed and open that tab the next time you open the app. The company has also confirmed that the update is now available for Twitter on iOS and Android.

In a January update, Twitter divided the home page into two tabs: For You and Following. The latter functions as a regular timeline of the accounts you follow, with tweets in chronological order, whereas the For You tab displays tweets recommended by the company's algorithms. The update removed the ability to make the Following tab the default.

Later that month, Twitter rolled back this functionality for its Web interface. Twitter CEO Elon Musk took note of the criticism of the change in timeline features and assured users that an upcoming Twitter update would reverse the changes.

Musk had also teased that Twitter will directly translate and recommend tweets from users in other countries in the coming few months and that the tweets will be translated before being recommended to users. Recently, Musk also announced that Twitter will begin sharing ad revenue with several of its content creators.

