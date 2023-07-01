Technology News
The company has initiated a range of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Musk's ownership.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2023 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter had announced plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships

Highlights
  • Twitter has also begun charging users to access its API
  • Elon Musk added that hundreds of organizations were scraping Twitter data
  • Musk has previously expressed displeasure at artificial intelligence firm

Twitter will now require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that owner Elon Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure".

Users who try to view content on the platform will be asked to sign up for an account or log into an existing account to see their favourite tweets.

"We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk said in a tweet.

He added that hundreds of organizations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", affecting user experience.

Musk has previously expressed displeasure at artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

"We absolutely will take legal action against those who stole our data & look forward to seeing them in court, which is (optimistically) 2 to 3 years from now," he said.

In a letter addressed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro in May asked the tech giant to conduct an audit of its use of Twitter's content, alleging the Windows developer violated an agreement over using the social media company's data.

The company has initiated a range of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Musk's ownership and to increase subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue program.

Earlier in the month, Twitter had announced plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

Twitter has also begun charging users to access its application programming interface (API), used by third-party apps and researchers.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Microsoft, Satya Nadella, Twitter Blue, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Spotify Planning to Test Full-Length Music Videos in App

