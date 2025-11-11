Elon Musk impressed many netizens on Tuesday after he posted a conversation with the Grok chatbot. In the conversation, the multipreneur shared an image of Lord Ganesha and asked the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to identify the deity. Not only was the chatbot able to identify the Indian God, but it was also able to describe the identifying features and the regional variation of the art. The post has now gone viral with thousands of likes and comments.

Elon Musk's Grok Conversation Wows the Internet

The post shared by Musk only contained the conversation with Grok and no caption. In the conversation, the billionaire uploaded an image of Lord Ganesha and asked, “What's this?” To this, the AI chatbot quickly replied, “This is a small brass (or bronze) statue of Lord Ganesha, a widely revered Hindu deity.”

However, the Grok 4 AI model-powered chatbot did not stop there. It continued to describe the key identifying features of Ganesha, including the elephant head with a single tusk, four arms holding modak, ankush, and a broken tusk, and a mouse (mooshak) at his feet, which is also the lord's vehicle. “Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles, the god of beginnings, wisdom, and prosperity. Such idols are commonly used in home shrines (puja rooms) for daily worship,” the chatbot added.

Grok also displayed its advanced image processing ability by identifying that the image depicts Lord Ganesha in a traditional South Indian-style brass murti. Notably, at the time of writing this, the post has received 5.8 million views, 2,700 comments, 3,000 reshares, 19,000 likes, and 1,400 bookmarks.

Many users reacted to the post, appreciating Musk's curiosity about Lord Ganehsa. Others remarked on the AI chatbot's ability to identify the deity with just a picture. A few users also wondered if this was done to appease the Indian users on the platform, or if it hinted at the billionaire's intent to bring India-focused features. Notably, the government of Maharashtra and Starlink Satellite Communications signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) last week, marking the first step to bring the satellite-based Internet service to India.