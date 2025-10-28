Over the past few weeks, many users on X (formerly Twitter) have complained about seeing noticeably fewer posts from people they follow. Elon Musk confirmed that a major bug in the platform's “For You” algorithm was responsible for the problem and says that it will be resolved in the near future. He also revealed that X plans to introduce a new customisation feature for the “Following” feed, allowing users to choose between viewing every post from followed accounts or only key highlights from those users.

In an X post on Monday, Elon Musk confirmed that the presence of a "significant bug" that affected the platform's algorithm. "We found a significant bug in the 𝕏 For You algorithm that resulted in users seeing far fewer posts from people that they follow," he said, adding that the company would fix the issue "by tomorrow."

Also, based on a user suggestion, we are adding a setting for your Following feed to see either everything from everyone you follow or only the highlights.



Musk further noted that, following a user's recommendation, X will introduce a new option for the “Following” feed. This feature will let users select between viewing all posts from the accounts they follow or just key highlights. He added that this update is intended to make the “Following” feed more practical and user-friendly.

With the promised new update, X users will have the option to filter their “Following” feed, either displaying every post from accounts they follow or showing only the most popular and relevant ones, resembling Instagram's “Favourites” or “Suggested” views.

Notably, Musk recently shared that X's content recommendation system will soon be completely run by the company's Grok AI chatbot. He stated that the transition could occur within four to six weeks, though delays are possible.

Once implemented, Grok will analyse over 100 million posts daily to tailor content to individual user interests. The AI will reportedly review both posts and videos to better understand user behaviour, surface more relevant content, and enhance visibility for smaller creators.