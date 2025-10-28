Technology News
English Edition

Elon Musk Promises Fix for X Algorithm Bug That Showed Users Fewer Posts From Accounts They Follow

The content recommendation system on X will soon be completely run by the company’s Grok AI chatbot.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 10:40 IST
Elon Musk Promises Fix for X Algorithm Bug That Showed Users Fewer Posts From Accounts They Follow

Photo Credit: Reuters

X users will soon have the option to filter their “Following” feed

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The fix is expected to roll out in the next few hours
  • X will introduce a new option for the “Following” feed as well
  • It will let users choose to see all posts or just key highlights
Advertisement

Over the past few weeks, many users on X (formerly Twitter) have complained about seeing noticeably fewer posts from people they follow. Elon Musk confirmed that a major bug in the platform's “For You” algorithm was responsible for the problem and says that it will be resolved in the near future. He also revealed that X plans to introduce a new customisation feature for the “Following” feed, allowing users to choose between viewing every post from followed accounts or only key highlights from those users.

X Users Saw Fewer Posts in 'For You' Feed Due to Algorithm Glitch

In an X post on Monday, Elon Musk confirmed that the presence of a "significant bug" that affected the platform's algorithm. "We found a significant bug in the 𝕏 For You algorithm that resulted in users seeing far fewer posts from people that they follow," he said, adding that the company would fix the issue "by tomorrow."

Musk further noted that, following a user's recommendation, X will introduce a new option for the “Following” feed. This feature will let users select between viewing all posts from the accounts they follow or just key highlights. He added that this update is intended to make the “Following” feed more practical and user-friendly.

With the promised new update, X users will have the option to filter their “Following” feed, either displaying every post from accounts they follow or showing only the most popular and relevant ones, resembling Instagram's “Favourites” or “Suggested” views.

Notably, Musk recently shared that X's content recommendation system will soon be completely run by the company's Grok AI chatbot. He stated that the transition could occur within four to six weeks, though delays are possible.

Once implemented, Grok will analyse over 100 million posts daily to tailor content to individual user interests. The AI will reportedly review both posts and videos to better understand user behaviour, surface more relevant content, and enhance visibility for smaller creators.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X, Twitter, Elon Musk, X Feed
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications
Amazon Said to Cut as Many as 30,000 Corporate Jobs Starting This Week

Related Stories

Elon Musk Promises Fix for X Algorithm Bug That Showed Users Fewer Posts From Accounts They Follow
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 17 Review
  4. Amazon Said to Cut as Many as 30,000 Corporate Jobs Starting This Week
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Might Launch With These Cameras
  8. Madras HC Recognises Crypto as Property: What It Means for Investors
  9. Vibe Coding Is Now Coming to the Google AI Studio
  10. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Launches Grokipedia v0.1, an AI-Powered Rival to Wikipedia
  2. iQOO 15 India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset
  3. Fitbit Health Coach Preview Rolls Out With AI Chatbot; Google to Launch New Fitbit Hardware in 2026
  4. Qualcomm Announces New AI Chips in Data Center Push, Shares Surge
  5. Chrome for Android Finally Adopts Google’s Material 3 Expressive Design Language With Latest Update
  6. Amazon Said to Cut as Many as 30,000 Corporate Jobs Starting This Week
  7. Elon Musk Promises Fix for X Algorithm Bug That Showed Users Fewer Posts From Accounts They Follow
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications
  9. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Credentials, Including Gmail Passwords, Exposed: Report
  10. Mushrooms Could Power Future Eco-Friendly Computers, Study Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »