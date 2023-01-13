Twitter Third Party Clients Appear to Have Stopped Working on Android, iOS: All Details
Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that Twitter service was not accessible via Twitterific and Tweetbot on iOS and Fenix on Android.
Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters
Twitter's apps for iOS and Android are working normally
Twitter third-party apps are currently down, and users are unable to access the microblogging service on iOS and Android while using these apps. Users on Friday reported that they were unable to access third party apps, while Tweetdeck remains available. The official Twitter apps for Android and iOS are working normally. The company's API status page does not indicate that there are issues with the service, and Twitter's support account has not revealed any information regarding the outage.
On Friday, users took to Twitter to report that third-party apps were not able to access the microblogging service. There are several reports of apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific on iOS, as well as Fenix on Android being unable to access the service.
Oh noooooo I think Twitter is revoking access to third party clients.
Neither my Mac app (YoruFukurou) or my iOS app (TweetBot) can authenticate. Both stopped updating at 10:35 PM.@burritojustice reported the same for his copy of TweetBot.
Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the service was not accessible via Twitterific and Tweetbot on iOS and Fenix on Android. The apps display an error stating they are unable to access the account or the Twitter service, or ask you to log in again.
Meanwhile, Twitter's API status page has not yet been updated to indicate any issues relating to accessing the platform. Twitterific and Tweetbot both issued statements regarding the outage on Twitter.
We're aware that Twitterrific is having problems communicating with Twitter. We don't yet know what the root cause is, but we're trying to find out. Please stay tuned and apologies.
Twitter's support account is yet to provide any information regarding the downtime for third-party apps, or whether the company has dropped support for these applications.
Third-party apps on the service do not display Twitter's sponsored posts (or ads) like the official apps, which means that the company does not make money from those users. Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk has been working to increase the company's revenue since he took over last year.
