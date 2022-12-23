Technology News
Twitter View Count Feature for Tweets Rolling Out Globally: All Details

Twitter View count feature will let users see how many times a tweet has been seen just like it appears on videos.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 December 2022 16:06 IST
Twitter View Count Feature for Tweets Rolling Out Globally: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter users will see a View tab below a tweet.

Highlights
  • Twitter’s View Count feature is only available on new tweets
  • Musk says over 90 percent of Twitter users don’t reply or like a tweet
  • Tweets are read over 100 times more than they are liked

Twitter has finally rolled out a View Count for tweets starting December 22. Elon Musk confirmed the rollout of the feature via a tweet. The new feature will let users see the actual view count on their tweets. This feature is already available for videos on the platform. Earlier this month, Musk had promised to roll out this new feature, and it's now live for all users. The microblogging service recently also rolled out Twitter for Business updates, which brought square profile pictures for brands.

As per Elon Musk's tweet, the View Count for tweets will allow users to see how many times a tweet has been seen. He said that this new feature is normal for video. He also said that it will also show how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as more than 90 percent of users read, but don't re-tweet, reply, or like a tweet. 

In another tweet, he shared that tweets are read over 100 times more than they are liked.

Notably, the view count on tweets will be visible to everyone, not just the owner of the account. The feature is currently available on iOS and Android apps. It is also available on the web version. As of now, the view count will only be visible on new tweets and not older ones.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also introduced new Blue for Business subscription. It will allow businesses and users to distinguish themselves from others with square profile pictures for brands. The new features on Blue for Business will also allow companies to link their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to their accounts. Once linked, the affiliated users' accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their verification badge.

The brands will have a golden checkmark, whereas people connected to the brand will have a blue checkmark. However, currently, the feature is being rolled out only for a limited number of businesses and will be released to more businesses next year.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Twitter
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
