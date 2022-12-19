Musk's Twitter poll will run for approximately 12 hours
He has previously invited Twitter users to vote on policy considerations
Musk has instituted sweeping changes since buying the company
Elon Musk has tweeted a poll asking Twitter users to decide whether or not he should step down as CEO, and promising he will abide by the result. The poll is open till approximately 4:30pm India time, or 3am PST, and so the result will be known soon. Musk has had a tumultuous few months as CEO, laying off thousands of Twitter's staff and implementing massive policy changes such as the botched rollout of a repurposed Twitter Blue premium subscription plan and reversing bans on multiple controversial personalities and organisations including former US President Donald Trump.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.
Musk has previously stated that he did not want to serve as CEO of Twitter for long, indicating that he would find someone else for the job. He is currently CEO of Tesla Inc, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and the Musk Foundation. He has recently faced criticism for neglecting his other jobs, particularly by prominent Tesla shareholders. Amid reports of advertisers leaving the platform and a significant drop in revenue, Musk has been focused on generating income but has said bankruptcy is possible for the social networking platform.
Musk recently polled Twitter users about whether to reinstate Donald Trump's suspended account, although it was not clear whether any measures had been taken to prevent vote manipulation. This came after a promise to only make decisions about content moderation and account reinstatements through a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints". However, Musk later told company employees that the proposed council would only be "advisory" and he would be the final arbiter of all such decisions anyway. It is unclear whether such a council was ever established, and meanwhile Twitter's existing Trust and Safety Council has also since been disbanded.
Most recently, Musk was in the news for suddenly banning the accounts of multiple journalists who cover Twitter, as well as an account that reposts public-domain information about the movements of his private jet after explicitly promising not to. Musk has previously referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist".
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 16 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news, editorials, and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new
...More