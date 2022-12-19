Technology News
Twitter Users Vote in Favour of Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter Head as Poll Concludes: All Details

Over 57 percent of users voted in favour of Musk stepping down as head of Twitter.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 16:50 IST
Elon Musk has stated that he would abide by the results of the poll

  • Elon Musk asked users to vote on his fate as Twitter's CEO on Monday
  • The poll ran for 12 hours and the results were available at 4:50pm IST
  • Over 42 percent of Twitter users voted in favour of Musk as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk on Monday posted a poll to Twitter, asking users to vote on whether he could continue as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the microblogging platform. The poll has now ended, with over 17 million votes. Nearly 57 percent of users voted in favour of Musk stepping down as head of Twitter, while around 42 percent of users who participated in the poll voted for him to remain as Twitter CEO. Musk has stated that he will abide by the results of the poll.

The company's CEO posted the poll in the early hours of Monday, and after 12 hours, users have provided the final verdict with 57.5 percent of users voting in favour of Musk, the world's second richest man stepping down from his role as CEO of Twitter. Musk took over as head of the social media platform in October, which has seen multiple layoffs, announcing that he had fired employees on Twitter, and massive policy changes.

Musk, who was pictured attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, shared a tweet saying all major policy changes at Twitter would be put to vote.  The tweet that went live right after the final match in Doha also apologised for not implenting such a system earlier. Musk has promised that such policy changes will not be undertaken without reaching a consensus.

Soon after, Elon Musk, shared a Twitter poll that asked users whether he should step down as CEO of Twitter, with another promise that sought to assure users that he would abide by the results of the poll whatever it might be.

Now that the poll has concluded, it appears that Musk will have to step down as Twitter's head. However, there is no clarity on when he plans to do so or if he has already decided who would take over.

Musk currently holds the position of CEO in six companies that apart from Twitter also include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and the Musk Foundation and had previously stated his intent to not continue as the CEO of Twitter for too long citing an overload of work across all six companies.

