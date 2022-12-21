Twitter Blue for Business has been announced and is rolling out to select businesses now. The feature will let users and businesses distinguish themselves from others. It will let companies link their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to their accounts. Once linked, the affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold verification badge. The brands will have the company's name in a square badge next to the golden checkmark, whereas people connected to the brand will have a square company badge next to a blue checkmark.

Twitter in a blog post announced that they're rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, letting businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names, it said. However, currently, it is being rolled out only for a limited number of businesses. However, it will be released to more businesses next year.

As shared by the micro-blogging platform, there's no limit on the number of individuals or brands that can be connected to an account by a firm that has subscribed to Twitter Blue for Business. Once the people or brands are linked to their parent companies, a blue check mark and a small company badge will appear on the profiles of all associated accounts.

Twitter said that the new feature will enable businesses to create networks within their own organisations on Twitter. Journalists, sports team players, or movie characters can all be affiliated, Twitter added. However, every affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle on the basis of the list provided by the parent business.

As of now, Twitter hasn't given out any pricing details for the new feature. Any update on pricing, criteria or process will be shared soon, says Twitter. “In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter,” the official post said.

