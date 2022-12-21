Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Blue for Business Announced, Brings Square Profile Picture for Brands: Details

Twitter Blue for Business Announced, Brings Square Profile Picture for Brands: Details

Twitter Blue for Business will let companies link their main accounts to their employees to show that they’re actually working for them.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 December 2022 10:33 IST
Twitter Blue for Business Announced, Brings Square Profile Picture for Brands: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter users with affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture.

Highlights
  • Twitter will let businesses “verify and distinguish" themselves
  • Twitter will let businesses to create networks within their organisation
  • Square profile picture comes with gold verification badges

Twitter Blue for Business has been announced and is rolling out to select businesses now. The feature will let users and businesses distinguish themselves from others. It will let companies link their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to their accounts. Once linked, the affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold verification badge. The brands will have the company's name in a square badge next to the golden checkmark, whereas people connected to the brand will have a square company badge next to a blue checkmark.

Twitter in a blog post announced that they're rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, letting businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names, it said. However, currently, it is being rolled out only for a limited number of businesses. However, it will be released to more businesses next year.

As shared by the micro-blogging platform, there's no limit on the number of individuals or brands that can be connected to an account by a firm that has subscribed to Twitter Blue for Business. Once the people or brands are linked to their parent companies, a blue check mark and a small company badge will appear on the profiles of all associated accounts.

Twitter said that the new feature will enable businesses to create networks within their own organisations on Twitter. Journalists, sports team players, or movie characters can all be affiliated, Twitter added. However, every affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle on the basis of the list provided by the parent business.

As of now, Twitter hasn't given out any pricing details for the new feature. Any update on pricing, criteria or process will be shared soon, says Twitter. “In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter,” the official post said.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Twitter Blue for Business
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Says Will Step Down as Twitter CEO After Finding 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Replace Him
Twitter Accused by 100 Ex-Employees of Various Legal Violations After Elon Musk Takeover
Featured video of the day
NDTV Exclusive Interview With the Music Genius AR Rahman

Related Stories

Twitter Blue for Business Announced, Brings Square Profile Picture for Brands: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies: RBI Governor
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  3. Ram Setu Prime Video Release Date Announced
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. Infinix Hot 20 5G Review: 5G on a Budget
  6. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  9. Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Be Twitter's CEO
  10. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 to Get Android 13 Support, Beta Testing Launched: All You Need To Know
  2. Loki Season 2, Star Wars’ Ahsoka First Looks Lead Disney+ 2023 Sizzle Reel
  3. Government Asks YouTube to Take Down 3 Channels Spreading Fake News, Sensational Claims
  4. Ram Setu OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out December 23 on Prime Video
  5. Ice Phishing Scams: What Are They and How Can Web3 Users Stay Clear of These Cyber Attacks
  6. Oppo Says New Flagship Phones Will Get 4 Years of ColorOS Updates, 5 Years of Security Patches
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Legal Papers Clearing Way for US Extradition to Face Fraud Charges, Official Says
  8. Tecno to Bring Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Smartwatches to India in 2023, Says Tecno India CEO: Report
  9. RBI Governor Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies
  10. Poco X5 Series Teased by Company's India Head, May Debut by February
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.