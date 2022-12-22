Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Price Points to Be Shown on Twitter via a Simple Search, Here’s How

Called ‘$Cashtags’, the feature is aimed at making Twitter more financially reliable.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 December 2022 13:20 IST
BTC, ETH Price Points to Be Shown on Twitter via a Simple Search, Here’s How

Photo Credit: Twitter Blog

People on Twitter will see a clickable link on typing searches like ‘$BTC’

Highlights
  • For starters, Twitter will show prices for BTC, ETH
  • Twitter will add price searches for more crypto in coming days
  • Twitter will also show prices for stocks, exchange-traded funds

Elon Musk, an avid vocal supporter of the crypto sector, is integrating more features to cater to the crypto community thriving on the micro-blogging platform. Twitter will now be able to show the prices and market movement trajectory for cryptocurrencies via a simple search of their names. For starters, Bitcoin and Ether have been chosen as the first two cryptocurrencies, prices of which will be fetched if their names are typed on the Twitter search bar, alongside the ‘$' sign.

Called ‘$Cashtags', the feature is aimed at making Twitter more financially reliable. Since cryptocurrencies have emerged as tools of investments around the world, it's not entirely surprising that they are being included alongside traditional financial assets, information around which also crop up via a Twitter search.

“When you tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols. You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search,” the official handle of Twitter Business posted the announcement.

Musk, who completed the takeover of Twitter in October this year, congratulated the team for executing the fresh change.

Jane Manchun Wong, famed reverse engineer, shared that Twitter will be sourcing its crypto price chart via Trading View.

The screenshots of the feature shared on Twitter shows that people will be able to access crypto prices on Robinhood as well.

In the coming weeks, Twitter has promised to improve the feature and include more crypto symbols along with BTC and ETH as part of its Cashtags.

Earlier in November, Musk showed that his plans of ‘Twitter 2.0' include the introduction of crypto payments on the platform.

In recent weeks, speculations suggested that Twitter could be working on launching its native crypto token.

Potentially dubbed ‘Twitter Coin', this crypto token could be put to use to facilitate payments on the platform.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Twitter, Cashtags, Bitcoin, Ether, Elon Musk
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner on Fitness Content, Launching December 30
Featured video of the day
The Tech Scoop from Music Legend AR Rahman

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Price Points to Be Shown on Twitter via a Simple Search, Here’s How
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  5. Infinix Hot 20 5G Review: 5G on a Budget
  6. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  8. Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner to Bring Fitness Content: Details
  9. Why Alphabet Tied More of CEO Sundar Pichai's Pay to His Performance
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked, May Debut With 100W Fast Charging Support
  2. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. BTC, ETH Price Points to Be Shown on Twitter via a Simple Search, Here’s How
  4. Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner on Fitness Content, Launching December 30
  5. Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report
  6. RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Chhello Show, All That Breathes Shortlisted for Oscars 2023: Details
  7. Alphabet Ties More of CEO Sundar Pichai's Pay to His Performance in New Equity Award
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  9. Bitcoin Remains Under $17,000 Price Point, Several Altcoins See Small Profits: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.