Uber Launches Airport-Friendly Features For Riders, Drivers In India: All You Need To Know

Uber recently introduced a major UI redesign intended to reduce the number of taps required to book a ride.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 March 2023 16:17 IST
Uber Launches Airport-Friendly Features For Riders, Drivers In India: All You Need To Know

Photo Credit: Uber

Email integration automatically syncs the users' travel itinerary with the Uber app

Highlights
  • Uber Reserve will allow users to pre-book airport rides up to 90 days in
  • Uber app for drivers updated to show airport wait time, number of flights
  • Uber already has dedicated pick-up, parking areas at most major airports

Uber has announced a set of new features that are aimed at making taxi services to and from Airports easier for passengers and drivers in India. The move comes as the country gears up to welcome the increase in domestic and international travel during the summer travel season. Uber users in India can now book ride reservations upto 90 days in advance, automatically sync travel details with Uber app via email integration. Meanwhile, the company will also provide better information reveal for Uber drivers serving on airport routes.

According to a press release by Uber, the ride-hailing platform has introduced airport-friendly features that are intended to make the ride-hailing experience to and from airports across India easier for both riders and passengers. Uber already has dedicated pick-up and parking areas at most major airports in the country.

With the new introductions, the Uber app on Android and iOS devices will display a way-finding guide to the designated Uber pick-up points at 13 of the busiest airports in Indian cities which include Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. The guides have gone live in most of these cities while the remaining cities will be covered over the next few days, confirmed Uber in a statement to Gadgets360.

This guide consists of pictures that could visually aid the passenger in finding their way from the gate to the designated Uber pick-up point at select airports. Uber will also provide users in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore with the approximate time required to walk from the arrival gates at the airport to the designated Uber pick-up point, the company added in its statement.

Users will also be able to pre-book rides easily with the introduction of an email integration that automatically syncs the users' travel itinerary with the app. This integration will be limited to the email IDs that have been registered as the default email IDs with Uber. Users will be prompted to provide access to their emails by logging into their accounts and accepting the data-sharing policies attached, Uber India confirmed to our team.

As previously mentioned, Uber Reserve will allow users to pre-book their rides up to 90 days in advance and is available on Uber Premier, Uber XL, Uber Intercity, and Uber Rentals.

According to the company, Uber's airport-friendly introductions for drivers will provide greater transparency and information revealed around airport trips. Uber drivers serving on airport routes will now be able to view the number of cars in queue at the airport, and the number of expected flight arrivals over the next hour.

The ride-hailing platform had recently introduced a major revamp to its UI that debuted a new home screen intended to allow users to book a ride to preferred destinations in fewer taps. The new app also features a 'Services' tab as a one-stop destination to access all product offerings available to riders in their city.

