Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads

Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Twitter alleged that Meta used its trade secrets to develop its new social media platform, Threads.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2023 00:02 IST
Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta spokesperson said in a Threads post that no one on site's engineering team is ex-Twitter employee

Highlights
  • Twitter said that Meta had hired dozens of former Twitter employees
  • It was unclear whether any lawsuit would be filed
  • Meta launched Threads as the first real threat to Twitter

Twitter's claim that Meta Platforms stole trade secrets to build its new microblogging site may be the first volley in a legal battle between the social media giants, but experts say Twitter would have to clear a high hurdle if it sues. 

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Twitter alleged that Meta used its trade secrets to develop its new social media platform, Threads, and demanded that it stop using the information. Twitter said that Meta had hired dozens of former Twitter employees, many of whom "improperly retained" devices and documents from the company, and said Meta "deliberately" assigned them to work on Threads.

It was unclear whether any lawsuit would be filed.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a Threads post on Thursday that no one on the site's engineering team is a former Twitter employee. 

Legal experts said that while many companies have accused competitors that hired former employees and have a similar product of stealing trade secrets, the cases are difficult to prove.

To win, a company needs to show its competitor took information that was economically valuable and which the company had taken "reasonable efforts" to keep secret, said Polk Wagner, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

But the question of what constitutes a "reasonable effort" can be tricky, he said.

"The courts are pretty clear that you can't just wave your hands and say something is a trade secret. On the other hand, you don't have to lock everything down so much that nobody can use the information," Wagner said.

Designating 'secrets'

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday in what could be the first real threat to Twitter, which has alienated many users and advertisers since billionaire Elon Musk bought the microblogging site last year. 

Threads shares some resemblance to Twitter, as do the numerous other social media sites that have cropped up in the last several months.

One element courts look at is whether a company made clear to employees that the specific information at issue was a trade secret.

Sharon Sandeen, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, said that companies have lost trade-secret cases when they claimed that employees were bound by broad agreements designating all the company's information as confidential.

Courts have said that employees have no way of knowing from such sweeping language what is and is not confidential, she said. 

Companies often bring trade-secret cases only to find their claims are not as strong as they thought, experts said.

Sandeen pointed to the high-profile legal battle between Alphabet's Waymo self-driving vehicle unit and ride-share company Uber Technologies. The case began with allegations of thousands of stolen documents, and ended with a dispute over a small handful, she said.

Uber settled the case on the eve of trial for $245 million (nearly Rs. 2,000 crore) worth of its own shares.

While trials are rare in trade-secret cases, settlements are common, said Wagner.

"The incentives to settle in these sorts of cases are especially strong because nobody wants the secrets being discussed more than necessary," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Meta, Threads, Uber
Microsoft-Backed AI4Bharat Said to Raise $12 Million Funding From Peak XV, Lightspeed
Genesis Creditor Gemini Sues Parent Company Digital Currency Group, CEO

Related Stories

Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  3. OnePlus Foldable May Launch as 'OnePlus Open': Check Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 Could Look Like
  6. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G First Impressions: Big Promises
  7. Realme Buds Wireless 3 With 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: See Price
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission: ISRO Chief Invites Citizens to Watch Live Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  10. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
#Latest Stories
  1. Genesis Creditor Gemini Sues Parent Company Digital Currency Group, CEO
  2. Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads
  3. Microsoft-Backed AI4Bharat Said to Raise $12 Million Funding From Peak XV, Lightspeed
  4. Vedanta to Take Over Foxconn Chip Joint Venture From Twin Star Technologies
  5. Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari Resigns, Irina Ghose Becomes MD
  6. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission: ISRO Chief Invites Citizens to Watch Live Launch on July 14
  7. Alibaba, Huawei Unveil New Products, Image Generator as AI Race Heats Up in China
  8. SC to Hear Pleas From Google, CCI Over NCLAT Verdict in Android Case on July 14
  9. IT Rules on Fake News: Bombay Court Says Important to Know Boundaries, Limits of Words
  10. MasterChef India Auditions Are Now Open for the Next Season, Register Through the Sony Liv App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.