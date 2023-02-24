Technology News

Uber Overhauls App Design, Brings New Homescreen, Increased Personalisation Features

Uber said its redesigned app has been made customised to the individual preferences of each rider.

Updated: 24 February 2023 10:26 IST
Uber Overhauls App Design, Brings New Homescreen, Increased Personalisation Features

Photo Credit: Uber

Uber said the homescreen has been simplified to help riders book trips more easily

Highlights
  • The updated and revamped Uber app features a 'Services' tab
  • The new 'Activity Hub' helps keep track of the past and upcoming rides
  • The app will share personalised recommendations for ways to plan travel

Taxi-hailing service Uber on Thursday announced a comprehensive global revamp of its app, adding a slew of new features to help riders go anywhere effortlessly. Uber said its redesigned app has been made customised to the individual preferences of each rider, offering easy access to all services, consistent experiences, and smooth flows through the booking process.

With the redesigned homescreen, the company said the new Uber app makes it way easier to book rides, taking into account the most preferred destinations and products for each rider.

The redesigned homescreen, more personalisation and a new way of tracking rides are some of the features added to the redesigned app.

The company in a statement said the homescreen has been simplified to help riders book trips more easily, with fewer taps, right from the get-go. The new app also features a 'Services' tab as a one-stop shop to find all product offerings available to riders in their city - from a nearby Moto to Auto, Intercity, Rentals, Reserve, Connect and more. The new 'Activity Hub' helps keep track of the past and upcoming rides all in one place.

The company said the app will also share personalised recommendations for ways to plan travel and save, based on how each rider uses Uber. As an example, if a rider typically uses Uber Auto, it will likely be the first option they see; and the app will also suggest other affordable options.

With Live Activities on the lock screen, the company said riders can easily track the live progress of their ride and receive critical updates like vehicle details, the latest estimated time of arrival (ETA) information, and trip status -- on the lock screen without opening the app.

This feature is being rolled out for iOS devices, and will be available on Android devices soon.

Riders will need to ensure their device is up to date with the latest available software, it said.

Nitish Bhushan, Director for Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, "We have always worked to provide mobility with few taps on the app for riders on the Uber platform. Seeing how fast-paced our lives are getting, we understand the need to be able to navigate through apps in seconds."

He said the company is introducing the redesigned Uber app to help users more effortlessly navigate to ensure each rider sees an app designed for their specific needs, with their frequented routes and preferred products showing right at the top.

Comment
 
 

