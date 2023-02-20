Tata Motors on Monday said it will supply 25,000 XPRES–T electric vehicle units to Uber in one of the largest deals in the green mobility space till date.

As per a memorandum of understanding inked between the two entities, Uber will utilise the electric sedans in its premium category service, the companies said in a joint statement.

The electric fleet would be operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, it added.

The Mumbai-based automaker will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

The companies did not provide the financial details of the deal.

The price of a single unit of XPRES–T starts from Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

A single unit of X-Pres-T (ex-showroom), with a range of 315 km, is priced at Rs 14.98 lakh and entails a FAME subsidy of Rs 2.6 lakh.

"In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India's leading ride-sharing platform," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

Offering customers environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber's premium category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride-sharing, he added.

"This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment," Chandra noted.

Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone in that journey.

"It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future," he added.

Tata Motors has so far over 50,000 EV units from its plant in the personal and fleet segment.

In July 2021, the automaker launched the 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 315km and 277 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

It packs a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh which can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

