Technology News

Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors

The electric fleet would be operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 February 2023 16:06 IST
Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors

Photo Credit: Uber

Uber will bring the electric sedans in its premium category service in India

Highlights
  • The deal's said to be one of largest deals in the green mobility space
  • Tata will deliver EVs to Uber in a phased manner, starting this month
  • The price of a single unit of XPRES–T starts from Rs 13.04 lakh

Tata Motors on Monday said it will supply 25,000 XPRES–T electric vehicle units to Uber in one of the largest deals in the green mobility space till date.

As per a memorandum of understanding inked between the two entities, Uber will utilise the electric sedans in its premium category service, the companies said in a joint statement.

The electric fleet would be operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, it added.

The Mumbai-based automaker will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

The companies did not provide the financial details of the deal.

The price of a single unit of XPRES–T starts from Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

A single unit of X-Pres-T (ex-showroom), with a range of 315 km, is priced at Rs 14.98 lakh and entails a FAME subsidy of Rs 2.6 lakh.

"In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India's leading ride-sharing platform," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

Offering customers environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber's premium category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride-sharing, he added.

"This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment," Chandra noted.

Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone in that journey.

"It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future," he added.

Tata Motors has so far over 50,000 EV units from its plant in the personal and fleet segment.

In July 2021, the automaker launched the 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 315km and 277 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

It packs a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh which can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Tata Motors, EV, Electric Vehicles, India
Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Featured video of the day
MSI's Latest Lineup

Related Stories

Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber and Tata Motors Are Bringing 25,000 EV Cabs in India
  2. Realme GT 3 Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Said to Launch This Year
  3. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  4. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Set for This Date; Specifications Teased
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  6. Poco F4 MIUI 14 Update Brings Jio 5G Support: All Details
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold Render Surfaces Online, Design Tipped
  8. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  9. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Draining Battery Life of Galaxy Devices: Report
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion
  3. Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors
  4. Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Starts Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update: Report
  6. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With 1.28-Inch Display, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  7. The Last of Us Episode 7 Trailer: Ellie Reminisces on Her Past With Riley
  8. BAKC’s Wolf Logo Accused of Being Illegally Trademarked, Yuga Labs to Change Stamp
  9. Tecno Phantom V Fold Leaked Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hinge
  10. BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: The Full List, From All Quiet on the Western Front to The Banshees of Inisherin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.