Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is set to take place today. During the bi-annual event, the South Korean tech giant is speculated to introduce its latest generation of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Reports also hint towards the introduction of an affordable clamshell handset, perhaps carrying the Fan Edition (FE) label. While Samsung has remained pretty tight-lipped on what's to come so far, the rumour mill has been churning out plenty of details.

Now with Galaxy Unpacked 2025 on the horizon, here is how you can watch the event live and catch all the latest developments, along with the expected announcements.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to Watch Livestream Online

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held today (July 9) at 10:00 am ET/ 4:00 pm CT (7:30 pm IST). The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York. While it is expected to be an in-person affair, viewers will be able to catch all the developments happening live via a livestream on the Samsung website, its social media handles, and the official Samsung YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 through the video embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to Expect

So far, Samsung has only shared a couple of teasers about what to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Calling it the “next chapter” of Galaxy, the brand will unveil a device that offers an “Ultra experience”. While it was previously thought that an Ultra model could join the Galaxy Z Fold 7, recent reports suggest that this teaser simply hints towards big upgrades coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The South Korean tech giant has teased the introduction of “next-generation Galaxy devices with a new AI-powered interface”. The handsets, expected to launch as Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, may bring “breakthrough” hardware and support for Galaxy AI.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill also suggests that an FE model will also be introduced as a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It may debut as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a naming strategy in line with other phones in its lineup which are offered as affordable counterparts of flagship devices.

Alongside the foldable phones, the Galaxy Watch 8 series is also expected to make its debut. It may comprise the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, with the latter making a return after last year's omission. Reports also suggest that the successor to 2024's Galaxy Watch Ultra could be introduced.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event which kicks off later today.