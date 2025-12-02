Technology News
How to Set Up a WhatsApp Message Reminder: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp’s ‘Remind Me’ feature is currently being tested and is expected to be rolled out soon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 16:48 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's 'Remind Me' feature was spotted in a beta for Android update
  • WhatsApp's Remind Me feature allows users to choose from preset times
  • The messaging platform also lets users set a custom reminder
If someone sends you a message on WhatsApp and you are currently engaged with some other task, the instant messaging service's ‘Remind Me' feature can be a handy way to keep track of messages. WhatsApp rolled out the new Remind Me feature to beta testers earlier this year, and while it is still in testing, you will soon be able to set up reminders for the texts you have already read. The Meta-owned platform displays a list of preset intervals for the same. However, you can even set a custom time and date for the reminder, too, when the app pushes a notification to your handset.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you set up message reminders in WhatsApp, as long as you're running a recently released beta version of WhatsApp for iOS or Android smartphones. As the functionality is expected to roll out to other users soon, you can revisit this article after receiving the update.

How to Set Up a Message Reminder in WhatsApp

  1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.
  2. Long-press the Send button on the right side of the text message box.
  3. Then tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the screen.
  4. Click on the Remind Me button.
  5. WhatsApp will present a pop-up window with four preset timer options: In 2 hours, In 8 hours, In 24 hours, or Custom.
  6. Select one of the preset options or set a custom reminder.
  7. (Optional) In case you wish to set a custom reminder, tap on Custom > select date and time for the reminder.

FAQs

1. Can I set up message reminders in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp's ‘Remind Me' feature is currently in beta phase. However, you might be able to use the feature as soon as it is rolled out after public testing.

2. Can I set custom time and date message reminders in WhatsApp?

Yes, you can set a custom time and date when you wish to receive a notification reminder for the message. WhatsApp will send you a notification about the same message, which appears like an alert for a regular message.

3. Where does the WhatsApp ‘Remind Me' feature appear in the app?

It appears in the three-dot menu after you long-press the send message button on WhatsApp, and you will also see an indicator for messages that have reminders set on the messaging app.

