The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a major rule that could affect citizens who use messaging services on multiple devices. The new compliance directive mandates instant messaging apps to implement a SIM-based login verification process. This means platforms like Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram must ensure that users have the same active SIM used during registration present in the device whenever they use the app. As per the DoT, this decision is aimed at curbing fraud and safeguarding the digital ecosystem.

The new directive has been issued by the DoT as an amendment to the Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, 2024, notified as the TCS Amendment Rules, 2025. It introduces a requirement for a continuous SIM validation within an implementation period of 90 days.

This is carried out via a process known as SIM binding, where the user's account must be tied to an active SIM card that was present during the registration process, in order to use the app. The mandate also means that users who use instant messaging apps through a linked device, desktop, or web will require periodic re-authentication.

Currently, users can sign in on a platform once and continue to use it even if they change their SIM cards or switch networks. This, however, could soon change.