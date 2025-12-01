The rule mandates continuous SIM validation within 90 days of rollout
Platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Messenger are affected
Users must keep the registration SIM active in their primary smartphone
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a major rule that could affect citizens who use messaging services on multiple devices. The new compliance directive mandates instant messaging apps to implement a SIM-based login verification process. This means platforms like Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram must ensure that users have the same active SIM used during registration present in the device whenever they use the app. As per the DoT, this decision is aimed at curbing fraud and safeguarding the digital ecosystem.
What Is the New SIM-Binding Mandate
The new directive has been issued by the DoT as an amendment to the Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, 2024, notified as the TCS Amendment Rules, 2025. It introduces a requirement for a continuous SIM validation within an implementation period of 90 days.
This is carried out via a process known as SIM binding, where the user's account must be tied to an active SIM card that was present during the registration process, in order to use the app. The mandate also means that users who use instant messaging apps through a linked device, desktop, or web will require periodic re-authentication.
Rationale Behind this Move: As per the DoT, the new compliance directive aims to address rising cases of digital impersonation, financial fraud, online scams, and identity misuse conducted through app-based messaging services. The watchdog states that criminals were exploiting app features that allowed continued account access even after SIM cards were deactivated or removed, using number recycling and similar fraud. SIM binding is expected to ensure that the registered identity remains verifiable and linked to telecom subscriber records at all times. The new amendment is claimed to safeguard India's digital ecosystem against telecom-enabled frauds, strengthen device traceability, and ensure responsible use of telecom identifiers.
What Has Changed: Per the new amendment, citizens using messaging platforms without a SIM or with a disconnected number will no longer be able to do so. Features such as WhatsApp Web, Telegram Desktop, or multiple-device chat sync will now require periodic authentication checks through the primary smartphone on which the SIM card is installed. Other apps, such as banking and financial services, already enforce restrictions around active SIM presence and restricted multi-device access.
Who is Affected: The mandate applies to all messaging platforms classified under Telecommunication Identifier User Entities or TIUE. This includes commonly used services such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, and Meta's Messenger. It also applies to Indian apps like JioChat, Josh, and Arattai.
What Do Apps Need to Do: DoT says messaging service providers must implement continuous SIM verification checks, enforce automatic logout for secondary devices every six hours, and restrict operations if the SIM is removed or changed. There is a 90-day implementation period for the mandate.
What Do Users Need to Ensure: To continue using the messaging platforms, users must keep the same active SIM inserted in the primary smartphone used during the account registration process. If the number changes, users may need to re-register on the app or verify again. Apart from this, accessing the messaging services through laptops or desktops via the web will require periodic authentication using the primary linked device.
The new mandate may impact people who switch devices frequently, replace SIMs, travel internationally with inactive domestic numbers, or use messaging apps across multiple devices.
