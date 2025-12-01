Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps Features
  • The End of Anonymous WhatsApp? What the SIM Binding Rule Means for User Privacy in India

The End of Anonymous WhatsApp? What the SIM-Binding Rule Means for User Privacy in India

The new mandate may impact people who switch devices frequently, replace SIMs, or use messaging apps across multiple devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2025 09:43 IST
The End of Anonymous WhatsApp? What the SIM-Binding Rule Means for User Privacy in India

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Korpai

The amendment affects apps like Telegram, Signal, and WhatsApp

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The rule mandates continuous SIM validation within 90 days of rollout
  • Platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Messenger are affected
  • Users must keep the registration SIM active in their primary smartphone
Advertisement

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a major rule that could affect citizens who use messaging services on multiple devices. The new compliance directive mandates instant messaging apps to implement a SIM-based login verification process. This means platforms like Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram must ensure that users have the same active SIM used during registration present in the device whenever they use the app. As per the DoT, this decision is aimed at curbing fraud and safeguarding the digital ecosystem.

What Is the New SIM-Binding Mandate

The new directive has been issued by the DoT as an amendment to the Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, 2024, notified as the TCS Amendment Rules, 2025. It introduces a requirement for a continuous SIM validation within an implementation period of 90 days.

This is carried out via a process known as SIM binding, where the user's account must be tied to an active SIM card that was present during the registration process, in order to use the app. The mandate also means that users who use instant messaging apps through a linked device, desktop, or web will require periodic re-authentication.

Currently, users can sign in on a platform once and continue to use it even if they change their SIM cards or switch networks. This, however, could soon change.

New SIM-Binding Mandate: 5 Things to Know

  1. Rationale Behind this Move: As per the DoT, the new compliance directive aims to address rising cases of digital impersonation, financial fraud, online scams, and identity misuse conducted through app-based messaging services. The watchdog states that criminals were exploiting app features that allowed continued account access even after SIM cards were deactivated or removed, using number recycling and similar fraud. SIM binding is expected to ensure that the registered identity remains verifiable and linked to telecom subscriber records at all times. The new amendment is claimed to safeguard India's digital ecosystem against telecom-enabled frauds, strengthen device traceability, and ensure responsible use of telecom identifiers.
  2. What Has Changed: Per the new amendment, citizens using messaging platforms without a SIM or with a disconnected number will no longer be able to do so. Features such as WhatsApp Web, Telegram Desktop, or multiple-device chat sync will now require periodic authentication checks through the primary smartphone on which the SIM card is installed. Other apps, such as banking and financial services, already enforce restrictions around active SIM presence and restricted multi-device access.
  3. Who is Affected: The mandate applies to all messaging platforms classified under Telecommunication Identifier User Entities or TIUE. This includes commonly used services such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, and Meta's Messenger. It also applies to Indian apps like JioChat, Josh, and Arattai.
  4. What Do Apps Need to Do: DoT says messaging service providers must implement continuous SIM verification checks, enforce automatic logout for secondary devices every six hours, and restrict operations if the SIM is removed or changed. There is a 90-day implementation period for the mandate.
  5. What Do Users Need to Ensure: To continue using the messaging platforms, users must keep the same active SIM inserted in the primary smartphone used during the account registration process. If the number changes, users may need to re-register on the app or verify again. Apart from this, accessing the messaging services through laptops or desktops via the web will require periodic authentication using the primary linked device.

    The new mandate may impact people who switch devices frequently, replace SIMs, travel internationally with inactive domestic numbers, or use messaging apps across multiple devices.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Messaging Apps, Arratai, DoT
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip to Go on Sale in India Today: See Price, Offers

Related Stories

The End of Anonymous WhatsApp? What the SIM-Binding Rule Means for User Privacy in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. iQOO 15 Sale in India Begins Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Gets Certification in the US Ahead of December 17 Launch
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Series Gets Nothing OS 4.0 Update With These Features
  6. OpenAI's ChatGPT Completes Three Years Since Launch: Five Things to Know
  7. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
  8. Vivo V70 FE Tipped to Launch in India Soon With These Specifications
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline, Battery Capcity Leaked
  10. New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
#Latest Stories
  1. New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
  2. Gustakh Ishq OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder Now Streaming Online: Plot, Cast, Crew, Streaming Details, and More
  4. Seher Hone Ko Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Storyline, and Complete Drama Summary
  5. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Debut With Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Nothing OS 4.0 Update With Android 16, AI Usage Dashboard and More
  8. Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Details Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. Oakley Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »