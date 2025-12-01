WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging platforms in the world, making it a frequent target for hackers and scammers. A compromised WhatsApp account can lead to unauthorised messages, privacy breaches, identity misuse and, in some cases, financial fraud. Because attackers often rely on tactics like social engineering, OTP scams or fake verification prompts, even cautious users can accidentally fall victim to an intrusion. The good news is that most hacked WhatsApp accounts can be recovered quickly if you act fast and follow the correct steps.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has added stronger verification tools, login alerts and device-level checks over the past few years, but recovering access still requires knowing exactly what to do the moment you suspect suspicious activity. Whether someone has taken over your account, you are receiving unexpected login codes, or contacts report messages you never sent, immediate action can help minimise damage.

How to Recover a Hacked WhatsApp Account

This guide walks you through the complete recovery process in simple, actionable steps, starting from regaining control of your account to securing it against future attacks. It also highlights important security settings that every user should enable, such as two-step verification, device audits and safer OTP practices. With the right precautions, you can restore your account and prevent future hacking attempts.

The first thing you should do is reinstall WhatsApp on your phone so you can begin the recovery process right away. Log in using your phone number with the correct country code, as this automatically kicks out any unauthorised users. As soon as the 6-digit SMS verification code arrives, you must enter it immediately so the hacker gets logged out of your account on every device. If WhatsApp verifies your number automatically, don't worry, that can happen on some devices, but you should still never share that verification code with anyone. If WhatsApp suddenly asks for a Two-Step Verification PIN you never set up, you should wait seven days, so the system can let you bypass it safely. If you added a recovery email earlier, you should use the Forgot PIN? option to reset your Two-Step Verification PIN right away. If you think your SIM may have been swapped, you must contact your mobile carrier immediately because you need access to your own SIM card to verify WhatsApp. If you still cannot log in at all, you should email support@whatsapp.com and ask them to deactivate your account for safety. After you regain access, you should check the Linked Devices section and log out of every device you do not recognise. If you notice suspicious contacts, you should block them manually, as WhatsApp cannot block or unblock anyone for you. You should also notify your contacts that your account was hacked, so they can ignore any strange messages that were sent. After that, you should run a malware scan on your phone to ensure spyware or a malicious app wasn't involved. Finally, you should remember that WhatsApp cannot tell you who accessed your account or when, but your chats remain encrypted and safely stored on your device. If you had backups enabled, you can restore your chat history from Google Drive or iCloud once your account is secure again.

WhatsApp Account Security Tips for Android and iOS Users

Keeping your WhatsApp account secure is just as important as recovering it. Hackers often rely on simple tricks like stolen verification codes, weak PINs or unsecured devices, so taking a few preventive steps can go a long way. If you want to protect your chats, your privacy and your phone number from being misused, these essential security tips for Android and iOS users will help you keep your WhatsApp account safe and locked down.

The most important thing you should remember is that you must never share your WhatsApp registration code or your two-step verification PIN with anyone.

Next, you should enable two-step verification and add a recovery email so you can reset your PIN anytime you need to.

You should also set a strong voicemail password to stop attackers from accessing your voicemail and stealing your verification codes.

Every now and then, you should check your linked devices and remove anything you don't recognise. If you are an Android user: Go to More options (three dots) > Linked Devices . If you are an iOS user: Go to Settings > Linked Devices .

(three dots) > . If you are an iOS user: Go to > . If you use Accounts Centre , you should review the connected Facebook, Instagram or Meta accounts and make sure they are secure.

Whenever you get emails asking you to reset your PIN or verification code unexpectedly, you should treat them as suspicious and avoid clicking any links.

If WhatsApp warns you that your phone number was registered on another device, you should follow the recovery steps on-screen right away.

FAQs

1. What should you do first if you think your WhatsApp account has been hacked?

You should immediately reinstall WhatsApp and log in with your phone number so you can enter the 6-digit SMS code and force the hacker out of your account.

2. What should you do if WhatsApp asks for a Two-Step Verification PIN you didn't set?

You should wait seven days for WhatsApp to let you bypass the PIN safely, or use the Forgot PIN? option if you previously added a recovery email.

3. What should you do if you can't verify your number or suspect a SIM-swap attack?

You should contact your mobile carrier right away, as you must have access to your own SIM card to complete WhatsApp verification.

4. What should you do if you still can't log back into your WhatsApp account?

You should email support@whatsapp.com and request that they deactivate your account, which prevents the hacker from continuing to use your number.

5. What should you do to keep your WhatsApp account secure in the future?

You should enable two-step verification, set a recovery email, use a strong voicemail password, and check your linked devices regularly to ensure no one else is logged in.

6. What should you do if you want to restore your messages after recovering your account?

You should restore your chat history from Google Drive or iCloud, as long as you had backups enabled before the hack.