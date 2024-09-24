OnePlus 13 will be launched in China next month, and details about the smartphone have been surfacing over the past few weeks. We've heard quite a bit about the successor to OnePlus 12 via several leaks. The handset has reportedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC, or 3C) website. The listing on the website indicates the OnePlus 13 will support 100W charging. The company's current-generation flagship phone can also be charged at the same rate. The OnePlus 13 is believed to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and sport a 6.8-inch 2K OLED screen.

OnePlus 13 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website

MySmartPrice spotted the OnePlus 13 on the 3C website with model number PJZ110. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication suggests support for 100W fast charging. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the Chinese regulator's website. The OnePlus 12 also supports the same charging speed and is claimed to charge the handset's battery from zero to 100 percent in around 37 minutes.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to come with support for reverse wireless charging. It is likely to boast a 6,000mAh battery. The predecessor has a 5,400mAh battery and supports 50W wireless charging while using the company's proprietary wireless charging dock.

Louis Lee, OnePlus China's president, recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13 in China in October. The flagship handset is claimed to deliver 120 frames per second (fps) in the Genshin Impact game.

If we look at past reports, the OnePlus 13 will have up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It could feature a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution. It is said to carry a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.