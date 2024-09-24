Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13 Listed on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report

OnePlus 13 is tipped to run on the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC from Qualcomm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 18:59 IST
OnePlus 13 Listed on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report

OnePlus 13 is tipped to include a larger battery than the OnePlus 12 (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 will be launched in China next month
  • The company may not upgrade the charging speed of the OnePlus 13
  • The OnePlus 13 could be equipped with up to 24GB of RAM
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 will be launched in China next month, and details about the smartphone have been surfacing over the past few weeks. We've heard quite a bit about the successor to OnePlus 12 via several leaks. The handset has reportedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC, or 3C) website. The listing on the website indicates the OnePlus 13 will support 100W charging. The company's current-generation flagship phone can also be charged at the same rate. The OnePlus 13 is believed to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and sport a 6.8-inch 2K OLED screen.

OnePlus 13 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website

MySmartPrice spotted the OnePlus 13 on the 3C website with model number PJZ110. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication suggests support for 100W fast charging. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the Chinese regulator's website. The OnePlus 12 also supports the same charging speed and is claimed to charge the handset's battery from zero to 100 percent in around 37 minutes.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to come with support for reverse wireless charging. It is likely to boast a 6,000mAh battery. The predecessor has a 5,400mAh battery and supports 50W wireless charging while using the company's proprietary wireless charging dock.

Louis Lee, OnePlus China's president, recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13 in China in October. The flagship handset is claimed to deliver 120 frames per second (fps) in the Genshin Impact game.

If we look at past reports, the OnePlus 13 will have up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It could feature a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution. It is said to carry a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Specifications, OnePlus 12, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 With Up to 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Listed on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  2. iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted at Amazon Great Indian Festival
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Chipset, Battery Confirmed; Note 14 Pro Features Leaked
  4. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Here's How Much Storage You Need to Run Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  7. The Best Big Billion Day Deals on Flipkart: Top Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 15,000!
  8. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Brings Apple Intelligence to the Messages App
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear Open With ChatGPT Integration, Up to 8 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones
  3. OnePlus 13 Listed on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  4. Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 With Up to 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15
  6. Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites
  7. Elon Musk’s X Will Soon Let Users View Posts From People Even if They Have Been Blocked
  8. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  9. Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  10. Sweden Classifies Some Crypto Exchanges as ‘Professional Money Launderers’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »