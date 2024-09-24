Meta is reportedly planning to announce a new voice mode feature for the native Meta AI chatbot. The feature is believed to work similarly to the voice mode on OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot and allows users to have two-way conversations with the AI. However, the social media giant is said to have partnered with various celebrities and public figures to include their voices in the Meta AI feature. The company has reportedly secured deals with John Cena, Kirsten Bell, and other celebrities.

Meta AI Voice Mode Said to Feature Celebrity Voices

Reuters reports that the social media giant has partnered with multiple celebrities to bring their voices to Meta AI. Citing unnamed people familiar with Meta's plans, the report states that there are a total of five celebrities including John Cena, Kristen Bell, Judi Dench, Awkwafina, and Kegan-Michael Key.

When users talk to Meta AI, they will hear responses in the celebrities' voice that they choose. Apart from this, the social media platform is also said to be adding several generic voice options for users. This feature will reportedly be unveiled as a new feature coming to Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta is reportedly planning to announce this two-way conversation feature during its annual Connect conference which begins on Wednesday. These voices are said to first be available in the US and other English-speaking markets later this week. The social media giant is expected to release it in other regions later this year. It is not known whether the feature will arrive in India.

Separately, the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo also highlighted that the app was planning to add the Meta AI voice mode feature. The AI chatbot in the instant messaging app will reportedly get three voices with a UK accent, two with a US accent, and five voices of public figures. The generic voices are said to differ in gender, pitch, and regional accents.

Notably, OpenAI unveiled an upgrade to its voice mode during its Spring Update event, where the company claimed an advanced Voice Mode will be released with emotive voice and the ability to react to what user says. Google, on the other hand, has released the Gemini Live feature which offers similar capabilities.