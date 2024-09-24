Technology News
Meta AI Voice Chat Said to Feature Voices of Celebrities Including John Cena, Judi Dench

Celebrity voices in Meta AI will reportedly be unveiled as a new feature coming to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 16:37 IST
Meta AI Voice Chat Said to Feature Voices of Celebrities Including John Cena, Judi Dench

Photo Credit: Meta

Apart from celebrity voices, the Meta AI voice mode is said to also feature generic voice options

Highlights
  • Meta AI voice feature will let users have two-way chat with the AI
  • The voice mode is also said to feature Awkwafina and Keegan Michael Key
  • Meta will reportedly announce this at its annual Connect conference
Meta is reportedly planning to announce a new voice mode feature for the native Meta AI chatbot. The feature is believed to work similarly to the voice mode on OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot and allows users to have two-way conversations with the AI. However, the social media giant is said to have partnered with various celebrities and public figures to include their voices in the Meta AI feature. The company has reportedly secured deals with John Cena, Kirsten Bell, and other celebrities.

Meta AI Voice Mode Said to Feature Celebrity Voices

Reuters reports that the social media giant has partnered with multiple celebrities to bring their voices to Meta AI. Citing unnamed people familiar with Meta's plans, the report states that there are a total of five celebrities including John Cena, Kristen Bell, Judi Dench, Awkwafina, and Kegan-Michael Key.

When users talk to Meta AI, they will hear responses in the celebrities' voice that they choose. Apart from this, the social media platform is also said to be adding several generic voice options for users. This feature will reportedly be unveiled as a new feature coming to Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta is reportedly planning to announce this two-way conversation feature during its annual Connect conference which begins on Wednesday. These voices are said to first be available in the US and other English-speaking markets later this week. The social media giant is expected to release it in other regions later this year. It is not known whether the feature will arrive in India.

Separately, the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo also highlighted that the app was planning to add the Meta AI voice mode feature. The AI chatbot in the instant messaging app will reportedly get three voices with a UK accent, two with a US accent, and five voices of public figures. The generic voices are said to differ in gender, pitch, and regional accents.

Notably, OpenAI unveiled an upgrade to its voice mode during its Spring Update event, where the company claimed an advanced Voice Mode will be released with emotive voice and the ability to react to what user says. Google, on the other hand, has released the Gemini Live feature which offers similar capabilities.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meta AI Voice Chat Said to Feature Voices of Celebrities Including John Cena, Judi Dench
