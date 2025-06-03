Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 Global Launch Date Set for July 1: Expected Specifications, Features

Nothing Phone 3 could cost $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for its 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2025 17:47 IST
Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) comes with the Glyph Interface

  • Nothing Phone 3 will be available in India via Flipkart
  • The handset may pack a battery larger than 5,000mAh
  • The Nothing Phone 3 could come with a periscope telephoto rear camera
Nothing Phone 3 will launch in India and global markets soon. The brand has finally confirmed the launch date of the phone. It is claimed to arrive as the first true flagship smartphone from the UK-based OEM. The company has started teasing several details about the upcoming handset. The anticipated model could arrive without the company's signature Glyph Interface, marking a notable shift in the company's design language. Earlier leaks have hinted at some of the key features and probable price details of the smartphone.

Nothing Phone 3 India Launch Date, Availability

In an X post, the company revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will launch on July 1 at 6pm BST (10:30pm IST). The post does not detail any other features of the upcoming smartphone. It will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. 

Previously, Nothing CEO Carl Pei hinted that the Nothing Phone 3 will be priced around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000). This is almost double the launch price of the Nothing Phone 2, which was listed at Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option.

A recent leak suggested that the base 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 may cost $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 77,000), respectively. The handset is expected to come in black and white colour options.

The Nothing Phone 3 has been teased to arrive without the Glyph Interface that we see in the preceding Phone 2 and Phone 1 models. So far, the feature has acted as a signature design element of the brand. Dropping it will mark a significant departure from its established design language. Another teaser showed the handset with a textured, dual-tone back panel.

Since the Nothing Phone 3 is claimed to be marketed as a "true flagship" device, it is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, or MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It will likely carry a battery larger than 5,000mAh as well as a triple rear camera unit including a periscope telephoto lens. In the month leading up to its launch, we may learn more details about the smartphone.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
