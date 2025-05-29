WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could give users more flexibility while using the messaging platform, according to a report. A teardown of the latest WhatsApp beta release for Android smartphones reveals that the messaging service could soon allow users to log out of their account, even on their primary device. This will reportedly allow users to stop using WhatsApp for a while or switch to another account, without deleting the app's data from their smartphone.

WhatsApp to Let Users Retain or Delete Data While Logging Out

A new Logout option was spotted by Android Authority and AssembleDebug, during a teardown of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.17.37. The feature appears to be in development, or the company could also be testing it internally. It is said to be found under Settings > Account, according to the publication.

WhatsApp's upcoming logout option

Photo Credit: Android Authority/ AssembleDebug

The new logout option presents users with three options: Erase all Data & preferences, Keep all Data & preferences, and Cancel. Choosing the first option will delete all the chats from a user's device, while the second option keeps them around in case the user logs in again.

If users select the Keep all Data & preferences option, WhatsApp will log them out of their account, but keep their chats, files, and other media on the phone. Users can quickly access all of your content as soon as you log in again,

This feature sounds quite handy for users who want to take a break from using WhatsApp, instead of deleting their account. Many modern messaging apps like WhatsApp don't allow users to "log out", which means users have no choice but to uninstall the app from their smartphone if they don't want to use the app for a while.

There's no word on when the new logout button will be rolled out to users on WhatsApp, but it is first expected to be available to beta testers, before it is available to all users on the stable release channel.