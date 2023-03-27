WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated Audio Chat feature. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been spotted working on a new voice-related feature on the latest WhatsApp Beta update for Android. While the feature is not currently available to beta testers, the company has been seen developing new functionality and tweaking older features in the recent past, in a bid to improve the overall user experience on the platform. WhatsApp has also been reported working on improving how it handles audio-related features.

According to a report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp for Android beta (version 2.23.7.12) contains references to a new feature dubbed Audio Chats. The feature will reportedly be made available within a WhatsApp user's conversation window.

The purported feature could be made accessible through the three-dot menu button on the conversation window, which was indicated through a screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo. The image shows a waveform icon placed adjacent to the three-dot menu in the conversation window on the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android .

The feature is demonstrated in action through the screenshots as to featuring a red button end call button for ongoing calls. There also seems to be some additional blank space, that may be utilised by the developers of the platform to contain other utility functions, added the report. The feature tracker also suggests that the space might be utilised to visualise the waveform of ongoing conversations.

Unfortunately, not much is known in terms of the functionality of the new Audio Chats feature that is currently being developed. While it was spotted on the latest Android beta, it is also expected to be developed for iOS devices, as WhatsApp offers the same functionality across platforms.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been spotted working on improving its audio-related features, and the company is also working on the ability to send audio messages that can only be played once. This sounds similar to the view-once image and video sharing option available on WhatsApp. The platform was also seen working on a short video message feature as well on iOS. Like the Audio Chat feature, there's no word from WhatsApp on when users will gain access to these features.

